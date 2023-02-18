‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: How Many Connecticut Queens Are on Season 15?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 had plenty of firsts for the reality competition series. The first time twins competed together. The first time three Connecticut queens sashayed into the Werk Room. Here’s what we know about the Connecticut contestants.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 introduced queens like Robin Fierce and Loosey LaDuca

Marcia Marcia Marcia and Amethyst attend the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 and MTV Premiere Screening | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Who will snatch the crown? This season of Drag Race features new performers sashaying into the Werk Room, each showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. That includes the first set of twins, Sugar and Spice, and the first few queens from Connecticut.

The full season 15 cast includes Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice.

There are plenty of gag-worthy moments from these performers, with Ariana Grande acting as the first guest judge. There was even some lingering drama between Amethyst and Robin Fierce, who had a romance (and subsequent breakup) before entering the competition.

There are three ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 queens from Connecticut

This is the first time a Connecticut queen competed on the series — and there were three Connecticut-based performers to boot. That’s West Hartford’s Amethyst, Hartford’s Robin Fierce and Ansonia’s Loosey LaDuca — all of whom represented the state among the 16 contestants on season 15.

After their entrances, it was clear these queens already knew each other. After the first episode, Amethyst shared videos on her Instagram story of her hometown bar celebrating.

In the past, seasons have been dominated by specific cities and states. For season 9, that was New York City, with Aja, Alexis Michelle, Sasha, and Peppermint calling the Big Apple home.

Connecticut’s Amethyst reacts to her ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 elimination

As with most RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons, some contestants have already sashayed away. That includes Amethyst, who even caught the attention of her doppelganger — Bleachers’ frontman Jack Antonoff.

“I feel like I’m finally at a good place where I’m able to watch it and get through it,” Amethyst said after her elimination (via Entertainment Weekly). “It’s not so bad, because my drag has grown so quickly, and, looking back, no matter where I would’ve been today with my drag, it would’ve been embarrassing and cringe-y no matter what.”

Another Connecticut queen scored high in the design challenge. However, Robin Fierce was recently eliminated from season 15 following the “Girl Group” episode.

“I feel like I would’ve done a great job if I was able to move forward,” Robin Fierce said via Entertainment Weekly. “I can take critique if it’s a helpful critique. My elimination episode is the first time that I really got critiques from the judges, and I was very ready to apply those and try not to play it safe and go out of what I thought my comfort zone was.

Loosey LaDuca remains on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. New episodes of the reality competition series debut on MTV.