‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Sugar Reveals How Much of That Lip Sync Was Pre-Choreographed

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is the most supersized season of the Emmy-winning reality show to date, with a number of “firsts” being among the larger-than-ever cast. TikTok drag sensations Sugar and Spice, twins in real life, competed against each other as the first-ever twins on Drag Race. When the time came for the twins to lip sync against each other, they put together a choreographed routine that they performed in unison.

Sugar and Spice | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Sugar and Spice are the first twins to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is the first season of Drag Race to feature 16 contestants. Among them are former Miss Continental winner Sasha Colby (the first Native Hawaiian to compete on Drag Race) and social media stars Sugar and Spice, the latter marking the first time two siblings — let alone identical twins — share the Drag Race stage.

The twins entered the Werkroom together, and although they’ve been known for their drag as a unit, Sugar insisted that they were their own person.

“As much as we are a duo, Sugar and Spice are very much our own drag artists,” Sugar said in an interview with Vulture. “We have so much fun when we’re doing twin drag, but we both have our own things to offer. So that’s why we were excited to do the show and show ourselves as individuals while still playing into our Sugar and Spice brands. So hopefully you got to know us as individuals.”

Sugar and Spice choreographed parts of their lip sync to Pat Benatar’s ‘You Better Run’

In the Snatch Game, Sugar played Trisha Paytas while Spice played Miley Cyrus, with both of their impersonations landing them in the bottom together. They lip synced to Pat Benatar’s hit 1980 single “You Better Run,” and throughout the lip sync, they either imitated or played off of each other, from running down the stage together in the song’s chorus to Sugar chasing Spice around the stage. Spice called it a “twin sync” before the lip sync started.

“They seem to have choreographed the entire thing somehow,” New York queen Marcia Marcia Marcia remarked during the lip sync, noting their use of “canned bits.”

In the end, Sugar was sent home, leaving Spice to carry on the twins’ mantle. The fact that she had to lip sync against her twin didn’t come as a shock to Sugar.

“Going into the competition, I was like, ‘They’re definitely gonna make us lip-sync against each other.’ I mean, come on — it’s Drag Race,” she told Vulture. “I was not expecting it to be that soon, though. I was like, ‘Oh, so they’re pulling the trigger early. Okay! Normally they keep the pretty, untalented twink at least a few more episodes.’ That’s what I was thinking.”

She went on to reveal that the twins did, in fact, put together some choreography before hitting the stage for the lip sync. “It would have been more planned out if we’d had more time and weren’t bawling our eyes out in the Werk Room,” she said of her and Spice’s crying session in Untucked. “We only had about ten minutes to come up with something real quick, so that’s what happened.”

Sugar collaborated with Trisha Paytas following her elimination for her impersonation

Though Sugar was eliminated from the competition after her less-than-stellar Trisha Paytas impersonation, she wasted no time in teaming up with Paytas herself for a collab.

In a video posted to YouTube days after her elimination, Sugar got to give Trisha Paytas a makeover, turning her into her own twin with the same, rather than different, aesthetic.