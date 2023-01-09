‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Irene Dubois Revealed the Personal Line MTV Wouldn’t Let Her Say

RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially back with season 15, introducing a new cast of queens fighting for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000 dollars. The show made its move from VH1 to MTV, along with the biggest cash reward yet. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 contestant Irene Dubois wanted to instill some dirty humor into her personal line for the commercial, but the network didn’t allow it to make the final cut.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 queen Irene Dubois dubs herself ‘The Alien’

Irene Dubois | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Irene was the first queen to walk into the Werk Room during the split premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15. She also dubs herself “the alien,” which is the vision that she brings to her drag persona. Irene further talked about where her name came from during this season’s “Meet the Queens.” She mentioned that “Dubois” comes from Patricia Arquette’s Medium character, Alisson Dubois.

She originally came from Houston, Texas, but she now resides in Seattle, Washington. There, Irene became drag sisters with season 14 finalist Bosco, but they took their art in different directions. She mentioned in the premiere that Bosco went the “demon route,” while Irene with the “alien route.”

Irene Dubois wanted to add a sexual personal line, but MTV didn’t put it in the final cut

Irene Dubois is out of this world! ? @queenirenehunty #DragRace Season 15 lands on @mtv – FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7! ? pic.twitter.com/DgyjeORsxZ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 13, 2022

Irene took to Twitter to update RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 viewers on her experience on television’s biggest drag platform. However, that visibility comes with its drawbacks, such as not having complete creative control over the process. The commercials feature each of the queens, allowing them to speak a line that goes along with their drag aesthetic.

The production had lines for the contestants to read, although Irene had a funnier one in mind that she wanted to say. Therefore, she went ahead and used her own during the first take. Nevertheless, MTV didn’t ultimately use the one that she came up with on her own.

“Now that premiere day has arrived, it feels safe to talk about the lines they wrote for us to say in the commercial,” Irene wrote. “They ended up getting cut I guess, but they wrote personal lines for each of us like they did for season 14.”

Irene’s line in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 commercial was “I come from space, so get out of my face.” But, she admitted that she “thought it could be spicier.”

“So when the cameras started rolling on the first take, I said ‘The only thing deeper than a black hole … is MY hole,'” Irene tweeted. “Some[where], that footage exists … MTV, don’t be shy, release it.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 features its biggest cast yet

Irene debuted as one of 16 queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 to enter the Werk Room. It’s the largest roaster of contestants that the show has ever had in a single season. As a result, MTV aired a split premiere, but they spliced them into a single two-hour event.

The other competing queens include Amethyst, Loosey LaDuca, Sugar, Spice, Sasha Colby, Salina EsTitties, Robin Fierce, Princess Poppy, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jax, and Anetra.

Every season promises its own unique identity with twists and turns to keep the queens and audiences on their toes. Stay tuned to discover what other secrets this year’s production has up its sleeve.