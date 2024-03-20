Looking as gorgeous as ever, Jenny McCarthy has become a multi-talented media personality with several projects in the public eye.

Jenny McCarthy is everywhere right now. With so many irons in the fire, the 51-year-old is promoting The Masked Singer and living her best life, looking as radiant as ever. See what this multitalented model, mom, and media star is up to these days.

Jenny McCarthy is seen outside ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on March 13, 2024 in New York City | Raymond Hall/GC Images

McCarthy is popping up all over NYC as she promotes Season 11 of The Masked Singer. She joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in a chic black dress with sheer lacy panels.

Now in her fifties, the 1994 Playboy Playmate of the Year is surprising fans with her slim, youthful appearance. How does McCarthy do it? There might be several methods behind her gorgeous glow.

Jenny McCarthy is seen outside “Watch What Happens Live” on March 13, 2024 in New York City | Raymond Hall/GC Images

In 2023, McCarthy revealed that she underwent AirSculpt after growing frustrated with difficulties losing weight. The body contouring treatment helped her feel more fit, opting for the minimally invasive procedure over other means.

“I’m not an Ozempic person,” the former MTV Singled Out host told People. “… If you fall into the category where you think it’s right for you, I am not gonna shame you. I’ll support anything people want to do.”

Jenny McCarthy at ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ on March 12, 2024 in New York City | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

McCarthy cites two hours a day of workouts, including interval training via cardio and strength exercises. She enjoys fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, focusing on clean eating. Another “clean” area of the Scary Movie 3 actor’s lifestyle involves beauty. McCarthy launched her own makeup line in 2021. Formless Beauty focuses on eco-friendly, vegan products that contain clean ingredients.

Jenny McCarthy is seen on March 12, 2024 in New York City | Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Adding to her Formless Beauty product line, McCarthy recently launched a line of natural-looking, cruelty-free eyelashes that are “light and fluffy,” according to People. The best-selling author’s 3D Faux Mink Lashes don’t look “like it’s Halloween” on your face. McCarthy elaborated, “I was out of my mind with [other lashes] because they are all so heavy. How are we wearing these lashes that literally go past your eyebrows?”

Jenny McCarthy on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ | Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images

McCarthy also benefits from the love and support of her husband of nearly 10 years, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg. They plan to renew their vows this year, likely after she wraps filming Season 11 of The Masked Singer.

McCarthy plans to appear on the top-secret singing competition indefinitely. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I have 30 more seasons in me. [It] literally feels like a little bit of a dream. I’m hoping this is a show that can go on and on, like American Idol. [And] why not? There are a lot of celebrities that can sing and are hiding it.”