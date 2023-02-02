‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Donnie Wahlberg Got a Surprise ‘Bedroom Makeover’ From Wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy seem to have one of the most fun relationships in Hollywood. The couple always looks like they are having a great time together.

Donnie Wahlberg rose to fame as a member of the ’90s boy band, New Kids on the Block. He then moved on to acting, currently starring in the CBS drama Blue Bloods. Wahlberg has been in movies such as The Sixth Sense and Ransom. The talented singer and actor is also an executive producer of the TNT reality show Boston’s Finest.

Jenny McCarthy burst onto the scene as a Playboy model and Playmate of the Year in 1993. She quickly became a ’90s icon when she hosted the MTV game show, Singled Out. She went on to appear in films, host a talk show, and join The View. She is currently a judge on the Fox musical competition show, The Masked Singer.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s relationship

Married couple Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg courtside at an NBA game | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

McCarthy and Wahlberg met when they were guests on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Later, their chemistry was apparent during his flirty segment with the host on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Less than a year later, they were engaged. In 2014, they married in a small wedding that included Jenny’s son Evan walking her down the aisle. The couple is so in love that they do annual vow renewals.

The New Kids on the Block singer and the Playmate of the Year had an A&E reality show in 2015, Donnie Loves Jenny. The couple is not-too-private about their personal life, once teasing Andy Cohen on air about being their choice for a threesome.

Jenny McCarthy’s surprise bedroom makeover for Donnie Wahlberg

The adorable couple has been married for eight years and live in Chicago with their blended family.

McCarthy recently revealed on Instagram that she redid the bedroom she shares with her hubby. “Surprised the Mr with a bedroom makeover,” she captioned a video of the revamped room.

She updated the former gray and white bedroom with a rich black color and a fluted headboard wall. McCarthy added a white platform bed, a white fluffy rug with equally fluffy desk chair, a contemporary desk, and two armchairs.

The makeover received positive reviews, starting with NKOTB bandmate and Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight, “BEAUTIFULLY EXECUTED!!! I love a dark room. So many people are afraid to commit to dark colors.”

Author and standup comic Jen Fulwiler asked, “Can you come to my house next?” Another user commented, “Love everything about this makeover from top to bottom, especially the walls and bed frame.”

Some commenters asked for Wahlberg’s thoughts such as, “Beautiful. Let us know his reaction,” and “Did he like it?” The Singled Out host may have another career on her hands.

Does the happy couple ever go to therapy?

Even this super couple recognizes that relationships take work. McCarthy wanted to get out ahead of any issues that may arise in their marriage. Her idea was couples counseling early in their relationship.

“Even Prince Charming and the fairy tale doesn’t come without work,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, ‘How do I not mess this up?’”

She believed that going to therapy “before their first fight” would help them “figure out some tools and discover how we both fight.” McCarthy said it has been “priceless” in strengthening their marriage.