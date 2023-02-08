2023 Grammy Awards: What Pushed Germaine Franco to Compose the ‘Encanto’ Score

Encanto and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” took the world by storm when the movie was released in 2021. At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, those involved with Encanto won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. In the virtual media center, Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to Germaine Franco about what made her decide to compose the Encanto score.

Germaine Franco | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Why Germaine Franco decided to work on ‘Encanto’

After winning Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, Franco stopped by the press room to take questions from reporters.

From the virtual media center, Showbiz asked Franco what encourgared to take on the project. It turns out one of the big draws to working on Encanto was the chance to collaborate with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“So I first became aware of the project through Tom MacDougall, who you just spoke to, who was my boss on Coco, and he knew of my work and he asked me if I would be interested in working with Lin-Manuel Miranda. And of course, as you know, Lin is an amazing genius in music. And I said yes,” Franco said.

Congrats Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) winner – @germaine_franco (@EncantoMovie) #GRAMMYs

? WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Germaine Franco thought ‘Encanto’ was also ‘an inspirational project’

Speaking with Showbiz, Franco said that working with all of the talented creators of Encanto along with Miranda also encouraged her to work on the film.

“So as soon as I knew Lin was attached, and also the filmmakers, Byron Howard and Jared Bush and Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer, it was an amazing creative team that was already working together before I came on,” the composer explained.

On a final note, Franco shared that she felt Encanto would “be an inspirational project” following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It was also during the pandemic, and so I just thought it would just be an inspirational project as well with a great message,” Franco told Showbiz.

Who else was nominated for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

In addition to winning Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, the creators and cast of Encanto also won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the movie’s soundtrack and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

To win Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Franco’s score for Encanto won over Hans Zimmer’s score for No Time to Die and Michael Giacchino’s score for The Batman. The complete list of nominees for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media can be viewed below.

2023 Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media nominees:

Encanto, Germaine Franco

No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

The Batman, Michael Giacchino

Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans can view the complete list of winners from the 2023 Grammy Awards here.