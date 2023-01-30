Why 21 Savage Says He and Drake Aren’t on the Same Level

Drake and 21 Savage have collaborated on music in the past, and both rappers each have a unique approach to how they make music. Over the past decade, Drake has been able to transform his Canadian TV fame into a formidable rap career, with hundreds of millions of albums sold worldwide and chart-topping hits to his name. 21 Savage similarly has been able to stake his claim in the world of hip-hop among a sea of other emcees.

Drake and 21 Savage | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and 21 Savage released ‘Her Loss’ in November 2022

Drake and 21 Savage teamed up in the summer of 2022 for “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, released in June 2022. “Jimmy Cooks” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

When they released the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” in the fall, the video teased the release of a new collaborative album between the two rappers titled Her Loss. The album arrived in November 2022 and contained hit songs including “Rich Flex” and “On BS.”

The album also whipped up controversy as well for Drake’s lyrical content. On “Circo Loco,” Drake implied that Megan Thee Stallion was lying about being shot by fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, while on “Middle of the Ocean,” he labeled Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie.”

21 Savage said he and Drake aren’t on the same level

Although Drake and 21 Savage hit No. 1 together in 2022 and released a No. 1 album as a duo, 21 acknowledged that he can’t compare to Drake as an artist.

In an interview with Complex, 21 revealed that he considered artists like Lil Baby, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, and Young Nudy as his peers. When asked if he would consider artists that he works with like J. Cole and Drake his peers, he was quick with his answer.

“Man, hell nah,” he laughed. “There’s just a difference, bro. That’s, like, years of work and a fanbase that is going to be there until they die, that’s different. I feel like I’m working to be on that level that they’re on, but I don’t feel like it’s the same. I feel I could do something corny, and I would lose a lot of what I got. That wouldn’t happen with them.”

“Drake could do whatever, Cole could do whatever, and their s*** not going anywhere,” he continued. “I’m working toward that level for sure, but I don’t I’m there yet. I’m not saying I’m light-years behind. They’re more solidified, and I’m still building on what I got. But I could be wrong… It’s all about how the fans look at it.”

Drake teased a tour with 21 Savage in 2023

Drake and 21 Savage didn’t go on tour in support of Her Loss. Instead, 21 joined Drake during his two special performances at New York’s famed Apollo Theater in January 2023. When they were both on stage, Drake teased that he and 21 might be going on tour together this year. “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer,” Drake said, according to Variety.

Drake also hinted that he might have new music of his own in the pipeline. “I might get bored and make another [album], who knows!”