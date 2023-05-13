3 of George, Louis, and Charlotte’s Most Memorable Coronation Weekend Faces

TL;DR:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ coronation weekend facial expressions varied.

Some had the Wales children going viral online.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis | Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation didn’t disappoint when it came to the Wales children’s facial expressions. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, had their moments during coronation weekend. Whether it was sheer delight, awe, or silliness, the young royals didn’t always sport “royal smiles.” Ahead, some of George, Charlotte, and Louis’ most memorable coronation weekend facial expressions from coronation day to the concert and beyond.

1. George, Charlotte, and Louis coronation facial expressions: On the Buckingham Palace balcony

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

To start, a royal twofer. While George, Charlotte, and Louis had their fair share of delightful facial expressions at the coronation ceremony — honorable mention to Louis yawning — the Buckingham Palace balcony is where things heated up.

The three young royals took part in the carriage procession from Westminster Abbey to the palace. After the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood on the balcony, they were joined by other royals. Among them were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Like Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Louis offered his unfiltered reaction to the flypast and well-wishers filling The Mall. Except this time, he and his sister, Charlotte, were snapped sporting some hilarious facial expressions.

Standing next to each other on the balcony, Charlotte had what appeared to be a small grin on her face as Louis seemingly looked on in bewilderment.

2. George, Charlotte, and Louis coronation facial expressions: William goofing around with George at the coronation concert

Prince George and Prince William | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Next is the coronation concert on May 7. George and Charlotte joined their parents for the star-studded Windsor Castle event featuring performances by Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, among others.

Sitting in the royal box with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royals, William took a moment to engage in some fun. He teased his two older children with a small Union Jack flag, playfully waving it in their faces.

The result? Memorable facial expressions all around, but particularly from George. As for Charlotte, she did her best to move out of the way of the flag.

Another highlight of the evening: Charlotte’s reaction to seeing William take the stage to give a speech about King Charles. She reportedly leaned over to her brother and said, “Look, there’s Papa!”

3. Coronation facial expressions: Prince Louis eating a s’more during the Big Help Out

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Last but certainly not least is the expression Louis had on his face eating a s’more. The 5-year-old’s latest viral moment happened on May 8 when he volunteered alongside his parents and siblings as coronation festivities came to a close.

Louis joined George, Charlotte, William, and Kate at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England. Though he participated in various activities ranging from archery to arts and crafts, roasting marshmallows had Louis doing a little dance of sorts as he took a bite of his s’more.

Hello! Magazine even described it as him going “weak in the knees” in a TikTok video. Needless to say, Louis’ first official royal engagement was a sweet success.