3 Questions We Need to be Asked During the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Tell-All Episodes

Season 17 of Sister Wives will wrap up with a multi-part tell-all episode. The snippets that we’ve seen so far ensure that the season 17 tell-all episode will be just as filled with drama as the last two seasons of the famed TLC reality TV show have been. Still, we don’t know everything that the Browns will discuss. We have some questions we absolutely want to see answered, though.

We hope to find out where Janelle Brown is planning to live longterm

The season 17 Sister Wives tell-all already dropped what we assume is its biggest bombshell in a sneak peek. In the finale moments of the season finale, a sneak peek for the tell-all episode revealed that Janelle Brown, Kody Brown’s second wife, has opted to follow Christine Brown’s lead and leave her marriage. The sneak peek, understandably, didn’t delve too deeply into it, but we have some questions.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

We hope the season 17 Sister Wives tell-all episode reveals where Janelle Brown is living and what she plans to do with her parcel of land on Coyote Pass. The undeveloped acreage had become a point of contention over the years. The land became a huge problem when Christine Brown opted to walk away from the family. Janelle was obsessed with developing the property. In fact, she was the only Brown family member who appeared to have any interest in it. Now that she’s separated, what is to become of the land, and where does she ultimately see herself living long-term? Time will only tell.

The season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all episode should question whether Robyn Brown wants to be Kody Brown’s only wife

Now that the sneak peek has revealed that Janelle Brown has left Kody Brown, the plural family is, theoretically, a monogamous one. Kody Brown has repeatedly stated that he does not consider himself married to Meri Brown. Janelle has opted to separate from her longtime spiritual husband, and Christine Brown took things a step further and now considers herself divorced. That means only Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are officially family now.

Robyn Brown initially insisted that she wanted to join the Brown family, not have a monogamous husband. Now that she is in a monogamous relationship, we want to know if she’s enjoying that. We are curious to see if it is what she wanted all along. Sister Wives fans are split about how Robyn might feel. One Reddit user suggested that Robyn may have enjoyed the dynamic of being the “favorite” wife but may find being a monogamous wife a bit boring or unappealing. Several other fans theorize that Robyn always wanted Kody all to herself.

‘Sister Wives’ fans absolutely need to know what the nanny actually does

Last but certainly not least, the upcoming tell-all episode should settle the nanny debate once and for all. It has been more than a year since Christine admitted that she had no idea what the nanny for Robyn Brown’s “tender-aged” children did. She famously questioned, “What does the nanny do?” While Christine was asking why the nanny was allowed in the house but the rest of the family was not, fans of the famed series have a few more generalized questions about the nanny.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The fan base deserves to know exactly why Robyn and Kody, who appear to stay at home most of the day, require a nanny who comes in and out of their house daily. Aside from Robyn and Kody, the couple’s youngest children also have three adult siblings who could, conceivably, watch over them. Dayton Brown and Aurora Brown are 22 and 20 years old, respectively. Breanna Brown turned 18 in April 2022.

Do you have questions you’d love to see asked during the season 17 Sister Wives tell-all episode?