4 Reasons ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Will Likely Get Another Season

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 is in full swing, but many fans are already looking toward the future. After the second half of season 6 airs later this year, will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation be renewed for season 7? We can think of four reasons the show could come back with more episodes.

Cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 | MTV

1. Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ is back and could bring more seasons of ‘Family Vacation’

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola made waves when she announced her return to reality TV in March 2023. But it needs to be clarified whether Sammi is back for good. We know she was filming with the cast in Pennsylvania at the end of March. The official Jersey Shore Twitter account also shared photo of Sam in front of a green screen where the cast typically recorded their talking head interviews. But how involved she is with season 6B remains unclear.

If Sam’s return to Jersey Shore is brief, it’ll be enough to attract some new viewers to Family Vacation and increase the show’s ratings. But if Sam is willing to record beyond the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6B, you can bet fans will be willing to watch. Either way, Sam’s return is enough to boost the show’s viewership and potentially increase the ratings, which bodes well for another season.

2. Ronnie could come back to ‘Jersey Shore’ if Sammi doesn’t stick around long

Conversely, if Sammi decides her return to reality TV Is short-lived, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could always return. He stepped away in season 5 to address his sobriety and mental health and briefly appeared in season 6, but with Sammi’s return, Ronnie’s out of the spotlight. However, if she’s not long for the reality TV world, the show could allow Ronnie to return.

3. Angelina Pivarnick could get married again in season 7

Depending on what happens in the second half of season 6, we could have another wedding on our hands! Angelina Pivarnick and her new boyfriend Vinny Tortorella allegedly got engaged during their trip to New Orleans. Fans in the area captured footage of the rumored engagement in November 2022 and DJ Pauly D confirmed it during his NOLA show. But we remain skeptical until we see the engagement play out on the show.

If Angelina is engaged again, she might be willing to let MTV foot the bill for wedding number two. Based on the way things went with her wedding to Chris Larangeira and the drama that resulted from her roommates’ bridesmaid’s speech, Angelina could opt for a more intimate celebration. But from what the reality star has been willing to share about her life thus far, we can potentially see another Jersey Shore wedding in future seasons of the series.

4. ‘Jersey Shore’ cast members have a lot to share

The cast of Jersey Shore is always up to something. Those activities gives them plenty to talk about on the MTV show.

The second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 is filming at publication. Thanks to the cast’s social media posts, we have an idea of what the new episodes will feature, like the opening of Lauren Sorrentino’s boutique store.

Moreover, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s book still hasn’t been released. But that could be a major storyline in a future season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It’s official, we have a situation ‼️I’m an author ✍️ just started today on a book about my life .. Stay tuned ? pic.twitter.com/3xKPpLiTgC — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) April 27, 2022

Other roommates like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who are business owners outside of the show, could showcase what’s new and next in their professional lives. Then there’s Pauly DelVecchio, who always seems to be on tour. The show could continue following DJ Pauly D in future seasons, too.

We’re hopeful about more seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest updates regarding the cast, season 7, and beyond. In the meantime, keep up with the cast in new episodes of JSFV airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.