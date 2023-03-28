4 Things That Could Happen When Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Comes Back to ‘Jersey Shore’

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is returning to reality TV in 2023. After more than 10 years away from television, Sammi “Sweetheart” is actively filming with her Jersey Shore roommates for new episodes of the MTV spinoff series Family Vacation. But what could Sam’s return mean for the future of JSFV? Will her reappearance in new episodes change the show for better or worse, if at all? Here’s what we think.

1. Ronnie is likely done with ‘Jersey Shore’ for good now that Sam is back

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in season 5 to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and daughter Ariana Sky. Despite his brief appearance in the season 6 episode “What a Waste of Cake,” it’s unlikely he’ll appear in the episodes the cast is filming for the second half of season 6.

While anything is possible, it’s unlikely Sammi, who initially refused to do the series because of Ronnie’s involvement, would agree to film with him. Though if Jersey Shore’s producers are known for anything, it’s shocking viewers. Never say never, but we’re willing to bet Ronnie’s out of the reality TV game for good at this point because Sammi is back on the show.

2. ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ viewership could see a spike

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation needed no help with viewership when the cast returned to television in 2018. But in 2023, the show could use some help.

While Jersey Shore: Family Vacation continues to entertain the masses, there has been a dip in viewership from the time the show started. The first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation attracted 2.5 million viewers (via TV by the Numbers), but season 6 has garnered less than half of that. Some 500,000 viewers tuned in to the premiere in January 2023 (via Showbuzz Daily).

With news of Sam’s return to the show, many fans of the original series are already promising to try watching the spinoff. Sammi “Sweetheart” could be what Jersey Shore: Family Vacation needs to continue getting renewed for another six seasons.

3. Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s past drama with the cast will finally be addressed

Sam might not have been part of the spinoff series for five and a half seasons, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t come up. In the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi “Sweetheart” was there in spirit thanks to Pauly DelVecchio, who had a doll that uttered Sam catchphrases made for their trip.

More recently, Sam made headlines when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi claimed she blocked her after an invitation to do the show again. “[She said] she didn’t want to come back ever,” Nicole told Dave Portnoy in February 2023. “She’s good, and then she blocked me.” These claims came just before news of Sammi’s return to Jersey Shore in March.

4. Sammi might not be in it for the long haul

Despite all of the excitement around Sammi’s return to Jersey Shore, it’s still unclear what her plans are. Will Sam become a recurring cast member in future seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? Or will she only appear in a handful of episodes in season 6B?

With Ronnie’s exit and the Angelina Pivarnick wedding drama behind us, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation emphasizes entertaining the masses with “good old fashioned family fun” — even if that family is a group of guidos who sometimes drink too much. If Sam decides to stick around, she could be in on all of that fun. But even if she only appears in a handful of episodes, it could be enough to revive some fan’s interest.

