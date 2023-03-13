What Sammi’s Return to ‘Jersey Shore’ Likely Means for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Now that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is returning to Jersey Shore, that can only mean one thing for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. We’ve already addressed the likely reasons Sam chose now to make her return to reality TV. Here’s what we think Sam joining Jersey Shore: Family Vacation means for Ronnie, who hasn’t appeared in any new episodes of the MTV series.

Ronnie is unlikely to return to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ now that Sam is around

While we can’t be certain, we can speculate that Ronnie won’t be part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation anymore, at least for the rest of season 6. The second half of the MTV series is currently filming and with Sammi “Sweetheart” involved, Ronnie’s reappearance is highly unlikely.

Sam initially didn’t want to be part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it started in 2018 because she wanted to “avoid potentially toxic situations.” Many fans presumed that meant Ronnie, a cast member at the time.

His exit from the show feels even more permanent now that Sam has joined the cast for their trip to Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania. More than that, Ronnie might have a new job already. He has removed mentions of Jersey Shore from his Instagram bio. He’s now listed as an entrepreneur and has been promoting a brand called Sneaker Clinic.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet requested a comment regarding Ron’s thoughts on Sam’s return. He did not reply by publication.

Why did Ronnie leave ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Ronnie first stepped away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in May 2021. Shortly after being arrested for domestic violence that spring, Ronnie shared a statement to his Instagram Stories. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote. “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and father I can for my daughter.”

Many fans were shocked when Ronnie reappeared in a few season 5 episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Haven’t been on the East Coast in a while,” Ronnie said in “The Meatball Show” episode. “[It’s] been a long year, and it’s been a lot of doing the right thing, just being a full-time dad and being sober, you know. I am living my best life, one day at a time.”

Since then, Ronnie hasn’t been part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Season 6 hasn’t featured Ronnie at all, and is unlikely to now that Sammi “Sweetheart” has joined the cast.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro frequently posts about ‘Jersey Shore’ on Instagram

He may not be part of the MTV series anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Ronnie from sharing nostalgic content. Ronnie was recently a guest on the Jaxxon Podcast, where he spoke about the early days of Jersey Shore, from his casting story to working at Danny Merk’s t-shirt shop and beyond.

Since then, he has used that interview to create Instagram posts and reels. Before that interview, Ronnie was sharing old photos from the original series with captions like “Ron Ron Juice” and “all smiles.”

The entire cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 posted about Sammi’s return on March 11. On the other hand, Ronnie hasn’t directly addressed his ex-girlfriend rejoining the show.

“Can’t wait for what’s next,” the entrepreneur captioned a photo of himself on Instagram dated March 13. He also shared footage of his daughter at the zoo to his Instagram Stories the same day but didn’t address the Jersey Shore news.

Stay tuned for updates if and when Ronnie comments on Sam's return.