Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Returns to ‘Jersey Shore,’ Films With Cast in March 2023

It’s official — Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is returning to Jersey Shore. The former reality TV star is stepping back into the spotlight and is filming with her old roommates for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6, which will air later this year. Here’s everything we know about Sammi coming back to Jersey Shore, including where she was filming with the JSFV cast in March 2023 and what they have to say about the return of Sammi “Sweetheart.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ filming for new episodes of ‘JSFV’ | MTV/Twitter

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ now filming new episodes of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

On March 11, the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation nearly broke the internet when they shared news of Sammi “Sweetheart” recording for the reality series. Social media posts showed Sammi in front of a green screen where the cast typically films talking head interviews. “Yes this photo is from TODAY,” Vinny said in his retweet from March 11.

The entire cast posted about Sam’s return to Jersey Shore.“She’s back!” Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese wrote on Twitter. “GYM TAN SAM’S BACK!” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said in a tweet of his own.

“I’m dying,” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano said in another tweet. Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino posted the image of Sam in front of a green screen, too.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also posted about Sam’s return to reality TV. She recently spoke with Dave Portnoy about Sammi blocking her after multiple requests to film the show. “[She said] she didn’t want to come back ever, she’s good, and then she blocked me,” Nicole told the Barstool president. But the two are back on speaking terms, it seems, and Sam has had a change of heart regarding filming.

Sam and ‘Jersey Shore’ cast spotted at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in March 2023

According to social media posts, Sam was with Vinny, Angelina, Deena, Jenni, Mike, Pauly, and Nicole at the Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania, the weekend of March 11. Fan photos and videos of the reality stars quickly started to circulate on Twitter and Reddit.

The #JSFamilyVacation cast is filming at Bear Creek Ski Resort in PA! Sammi is there! pic.twitter.com/zzYrxvu7Xv — Up To Date TV (@uptodatetv) March 13, 2023

Is Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ coming back for good?

Many Jersey Shore fans were pleased to learn about Sammi returning to the MTV show. But they have many questions about whether she’s back for good or only with the cast to film a one-off special type of episode.

Based on the fans’ footage at Bear Creek, Sammi is on vacation with the Jersey Shore crew. That means she’ll likely appear in a few episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6B and could even return for season 7 if the MTV series gets renewed again. But all of that is unclear at publication.

When does Sammi return to ‘Jersey Shore’?

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is actively filming the second half of season 6 (the first half of the season is currently airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV). Since the reality series has a quick turnaround time between filming and airing new episodes, fans will likely see Sammi “Sweetheart’s” return as soon as May or June 2023.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of the latest updates regarding Sammi “Sweetheart” coming back to Jersey Shore.