Here are a few things you probably didn't know about San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa and his girlfriend Lauren Maenner.

After playing college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Nick Bosa was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was named Rookie of the Year his first season in the league. Since then, he’s been to a couple of Super Bowls, was selected to multiple Pro Bowls, and has become an absolute defensive force on the gridiron. Bosa has made some headlines for his life off the field as well.

He began dating TikTok star and model Jenna Alexa Berman in 2021. But less than a year later, news broke that the football star and social media influencer had called it quits. Following their breakup, it was reported that the athlete moved on and is now in a relationship with a woman named Lauren Maenner.

Here’s more about Bosa and his current girlfriend.

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers kisses his girlfriend Lauren Maenner after winning the NFC Championship Game | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

How long Bosa and Maenner have been seeing each other

Bosa and Maenner started dating in 2022 when she was spotted at a Los Angeles Chargers game cheering on Bosa’s older brother, Chargers defensive end Joey, with his girlfriend Amanda Kassdikian.

Maenner shared some snaps with Kassdikian and captioned the posts: “Chargers are the second favorite team OK.”

In July of that same year, Bosa appeared in one of Maenner’s Instagram Stories. And during the season she was seen attending several of his games decked out in Niners gear.

What Maenner does for a living

Maenner was born on Sept. 30, 1997. She is from Philadelphia and was actually an Eagles fan until she met her beau. She graduated from Temple University in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communication.

“Temple, you chewed me up, spit me out, and took every dime I had but here’s to my next chapter,” she captioned a series of Instagram pics in her cap and gown. “Did that s–t from across the country. You’ll always be home Philly.”

Today, she is a marketing manager for the apparel brand Revice Denim and an account manager for the public relations firm Ascend Agency. Maenner also works as a professional model and has appeared in ads for OhPolly, Princess Polly, and Oral Essentials. According to her bio in The Industry, she was also featured in Juicy Couture’s holiday campaign and has done work for Bobbi Brown cosmetics and Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line, a brand Bosa modeled for as well.

Maenner has Bosa’s mom’s stamp of approval

Maenner has spent a lot of time with Bosa’s mom, Cheryl, cheering in the stands during his games. And we know she has Cheryl’s stamp of approval.

In addition to sharing plenty of snaps with Maenner pre and postgame on Instagram, Cheryl tagged her along with Kassidikian in one pic to let everyone know how she felt writing: “I love my sons gfs!!!”