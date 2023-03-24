5 Best Keanu Reeves Movies, According to Letterboxd

Actor Keanu Reeves isn’t new to starring in movies with divisive responses. His filmography ranges from some of the most beloved films of all time, such as The Matrix, to absolute duds, such as 47 Ronin, that some audiences continue to hold against him. Here’s a look at the five best movies Reeves was ever a part of.

5. ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (2017)

Keanu Reeves as John Wick | Lionsgate

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.7

John Wick: Chapter 2 stands slightly above the following sequel with more user ratings, making its score stand a bit firmer. John was once retired, but he’s officially back when a former associate looks to make a power move over the High Table. However, he has no choice but to help due to a blood oath of the path. John makes the trip to Rome to fulfill his side of the deal.

4. ‘John Wick’ (2014)

Keanu Reeves as John Wick | Lionsgate

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.7

Reeves led the first of the John Wick movies in the titular role. He’s a legendary hitman who finally found a happy life with his wife, until she dies, leaving him with only a sweet dog to remember her. However, John decides to come out of retirement when a group of evil men kill his puppy, refusing to rest until they’re dead.

3. ‘My Private Idaho’ (1991)

L-R: Keanu Reeves as Scott Favor and River Phoenix as Mike Waters | First Line Features

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9

In a departure from the action movies, Reeves starred in Gus Van Sant’s loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV,” called My Private Idaho. Mike Waters (River Phoenix) is a narcoleptic gay hustler, who travels to Idaho from Portland, Oregon, along with Scott Favor (Reeves), the rebellious son of a mayor.

The two men find themselves on the Italian coast, as they try to find Mike’s estranged mother. However, they’re required to turn tricks for money and drugs to keep them moving forward. They find themselves attracting the sexual attention of a wealthy benefactor.

2. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (2023)

Keanu Reeves as John Wick | Lionsgate

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.1

John Wick: Chapter 4 raises the bar for action movies moving forward. The stakes got a lot higher, as the price on John’s head just got a whole lot bigger. The legendary High Table organization is getting increasingly antsy, as the assassin continues to be a thorn in their side.

John continues to move forward, intent on finding a way to take down the High Table once and for all. He wants his freedom, and he’s willing to keep killing until he achieves it. But, John will have to face the most formidable foes from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin, if he hopes to achieve that goal.

1. ‘The Matrix’ (1999)

Keanu Reeves as Neo | Warner Bros.

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.1

Reeves starred in one of the most life-changing movies of all time with 1999’s The Matrix. Lilly and Lana Wachowski created an astounding world with legendary action set pieces and quotable lines that changed the course of cinema.

The Matrix is set in the 22nd century, as a computer hacker named Neo (Reeves) joins a group of underground rebels fighting against the powerful computers that took over the world.