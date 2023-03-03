5 of Kate Middleton’s Best Money-Saving Tips—Including 1 She Learned from Her Mother

Kate Middleton is a royal family member who still knows how to save a buck. The Princess of Wales does what she can to hold on to her cash. Here are five smart money moves Kate makes.

1. Kate Middleton recycles old outfits

It’s not unusual to see Kate in an outfit she wore at another event. One example is when she wore her white Alexander McQueen dress to the 2023 BAFTA Awards. Kate also wore the dress during the 2019 BAFTAs.

Furthermore, Kate showed her frugal side when she wore a rented dress to the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The green dress was a nod to Prince William’s initiative, which aims to address the global warming crisis. Kate’s maxi dress was from Solace London and rented from British fashion company Hurr, reports Vogue.

2. Kate wears inexpensive jewelry—and shops sales like her mother, Carole Middleton

Kate has access to very expensive jewels. However, she sometimes wears inexpensive jewelry when she attends royal engagements. During the 2023 BAFTAs, Kate wore a $20 pair of Zara earrings. Some royal watchers were surprised to see the princess wearing the earrings during a high-profile event.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Kate’s mother, Carole, revealed she enjoys shopping for sales. This might explain why Kate has a knack for pairing inexpensive items with high-end pieces. According to the publication, Carole doesn’t mind spending money on education or real estate, but she’s frugal when purchasing clothing and accessories.

3. Kate Middleton and Prince William fly commercial

Prince William is passionate about protecting the environment. This is why he and Kate often fly commercial. When the couple visited Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremonies, they chose to fly with British Airways. Kate also flew commercial for a 2019 Scotland trip.

A TikToker posted a video of Kate and her children boarding their commercial flight, reports Travel and Leisure. One commenter applauded Kate’s environmentally conscious choice.

“I actually appreciate them using normal modes of transport,” said the commenter. “Nice to see them not wasting fuel by going via helicopter or a jet,” added another commenter.

4. Kate Middleton uses inexpensive home décor

Not everything in Kate and William’s home is expensive. The princess doesn’t mind including low-cost decorative items in their living space. When the couple used to live in Kensington Palace, Kate decorated one of the palace rooms with orchids.

Fans spotted the orchids in the background during an Instagram video of Kate giving a speech. Depending on the species, orchids can cost as little as $10. Pricier arrangements could run $60 and up, but this is still inexpensive compared to how much the royal family could afford to spend on home décor.

5. Kate Middleton does her own makeup

Kate reportedly did her own wedding makeup. Although The Knot says she consulted a professional before her big day, she applied the makeup herself. Kate could have hired a pricey makeup artist, but she chose the DIY route instead.

