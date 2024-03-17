Liz opened up about her split from boyfriend Brice in the '7 Little Johnstons' Season 14 premiere. Were they able to reconcile?

In the season 14 premiere of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons, Liz Johnston opened up about her split from boyfriend Brice Bolden. The couple reportedly went their separate way early in 2023. But it seems they later reconciled. Liz gave birth to their first child together in November. Are Liz and Brice together today? Here’s what we know about their relationship status.

Liz Johnston says she and Brice felt more like roommates than people in a relationship

“So Brice and I are no longer together,” an emotional Liz said in the March 12 season premiere of 7 Little Johnstons. “We have separated. Us living together, it felt more like roommates than we were actually in a relationship. I could not live like that. I’m not a person who wants to be in a relationship where there doesn’t feel like there’s any love or just, I don’t know, spark.”

Liz added that she wasn’t OK with being in a “mediocre” relationship, especially given the example that her dad and mom, Trent and Amber Johnston set for her. The 7 Little Johnstons parents have been together for more than two decades.

“I have a lot of emotions,” Liz said when she was asked how she felt about the breakup. “I’m mostly angry, because things just change. And he is genuinely a good guy. But I tried to tell him, when the relationship starts to mentally affect somebody, when they don’t feel like they’re loved … they get pretty much depressed. I can’t live like that. So I decided separate from him.”

The ‘7 Little Johnstons’ star welcomed a baby in November

The timing of Liz’s split from Brice – whom she started dating in 2018 – isn’t clear. Her followers began to suspect the couple had broken up in early 2023 due to some posts on her social media.

Neither Liz nor Brice publicly addressed the breakup rumors at the time, and in September 2023, they announced that she was pregnant. The couple’s first child, a daughter named Leighton Drew, was born on Nov. 3.

“Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness,” the pair shared in a joint Instagram announcement. “We couldn’t be more in love with you!!!”

Are Liz and Brice together in 2024?

Liz and Brice haven’t confirmed whether they have reconciled. However, since welcoming Leighton, both Liz and Brice have shared posts of themselves with their new daughter that suggest they are back together.

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving together a few weeks after Leighton’s birth, they confirmed on Instagram. A month later, Liz posted a photo of herself, Brice, and Leighton in matching Christmas pajamas.

In January, Liz headed back to her job after her maternity leave.

“Officially starting back work tomorrow, the past 2 months and 19 days with our sweet baby girl has been absolutely life changing and nothing but amazing, being a mom is the greatest blessing ever,” she shared on Instagram.

“The best mom ever!” Brice replied. “Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our daughter.”

7 Little Johnstons Season 14 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

