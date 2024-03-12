In a teaser for the new season of '7 Little Johnstons,' which premieres March 12, Trent and Amber express concerns about their daughter's health.

TLC star Liz Johnston and her boyfriend Brice Bolden can’t wait to share the news that they’re about to become parents with her mom and dad. But when Amber and Trent Johnston learn that their daughter will soon be a mom, they aren’t exactly overcome with joy, as seen in a teaser for the upcoming season of 7 Little Johnstons.

Liz and Brice share their big news in the upcoming season of ‘7 Little Johnstons’

“We’ve got some really big news to tell,” Liz, 21, says to Brice in the trailer (via YouTube) for the new season of her family’s reality show, which premieres March 12 on TLC.

“Brice and I will be having a baby,” she explains in a confessional.

However, when the couple breaks the news to Liz’s parents that she’s expecting their first grandchild, they don’t seem to be thrilled.

“I think it’d be safe to say that all three of us might have had a little bit of disappointment,” Trent says.

In an interview with Access Hollywood (via YouTube), Amber and Trent revealed that Liz and Brice waited until she was 21 weeks along to tell her parents she was pregnant. That delay in sharing the news, rather than the pregnancy itself, was the “biggest shock” for Trent and Amber, he said.

Amber and Trent Johnston are concerned for Liz’s health

Once they finally learn that Liz is expecting, Amber and Trent begin to worry.

“My biggest concern is health care,” Amber says in the teasre.

Any pregnancy comes with health risks for the mom. But in Liz’s case, there’s an additional reason to be cautious, the 7 Little Johnstons star explains in an interview.

“Elizabeth being a little person, having achondroplasia dwarfism, obviously puts her in the high-risk category,” Amber explains.

Trent elaborates on the challenges a pregnancy poses for Liz in a conversation with Brice.

“Achondroplasia mothers cannot have a natural childbirth,” he explains to the dad-to-be. “The pelvic bone is too small and so you have to have a C-section.”

As Liz’s due date approaches, she and Brice get nervous about the huge change that’s coming.

“We’re getting closer and closer,” she says. “I ain’t ready for her to come out now.”

“I just want time to slow down a little bit,” Brice adds.

Liz and Brice’s baby was born in November 2023

Despite Liz and Brice’s apprehension about becoming parents and the concerns for her health, it seems that everything went smoothly with Liz’s pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter named Leighton Drew on Nov. 3, 2023.

“5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness,” Liz wrote on Instagram when announcing the little one’s arrival. “We couldn’t be more in love with you!!!”

Even the skeptical Amber and Trent have been won over by the new bundle of joy.

“6 weeks of loving you,” the proud grandparents captioned one of their many Instagram posts about the latest addition to the family.

7 Little Johnstons Season 14 premieres Tuesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

