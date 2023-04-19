‘7 Little Johnstons’: Who Are Amber and Trent Johnston’s Biological Children?

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons centers around the seven members of the Johnston family. Trent and Amber Johnston both have dwarfism, and so do their kids — though they adopted many of their children. So, who are Amber and Trent’s biological children? Here’s what to know about the family ahead of the 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 premiere.

Who are Amber and Trent Johnston’s biological children? How many kids total do they have?

‘7 Little Johnstons’ | Walter McBride/GC Images

Amber and Trent Johnston have seven children, and they’ll all make an appearance in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13. The couple has two biological children — Jonah and Elizabeth Johnston. The other three kids — Anna, Alex, and Emma — are adopted. Anna’s from Russia, Alex is from South Korea, and Emma is from China. Amber, Trent, and their five children all have achondroplasia.

“Our family was created not only by birth but also by adoption,” Amber shared in a video with TLC. “And Trent and I are extremely proud of that.”

In the same clip, Trent explained that there were “many complications” when it came to Jonah’s birth, and giving birth as a person with dwarfism comes with higher risks. “Then we had Elizabeth,” Trent continued. “And when Amber delivered Elizabeth, Elizabeth was a very big girl, and it took quite a toll on Amber’s body.” He then said that Amber had a 25% chance of having a child who would die at birth. “Twenty-five percent chance of your child not surviving? That’s very big to us.”

Jonah and Elizabeth Johnston will star in ‘7 Little Johnston’s Season 13

Fans will see plenty of Jonah and Elizabeth Johnston in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13. Jonah is the oldest of the Johnston children, and he had issues living at home with Amber and Trent Johnston. The Johnston parents didn’t approve of Jonah’s first girlfriend, Ashley, whom he began dating at 21 years old. And they gave him a timeline for moving out of their home. According to Distractify, Jonah previously had a health scare due to Delta 8.

It looks like Jonah’s in a better place in 2023. The official 7 Little Johnstons Instagram page shows Jonah holding a certificate for passing finance manager training in March 2023.

As for Elizabeth, she decided to head to nursing school after graduating high school, and she’s well-known for her relationship with Brice Bolden. Brice and Elizabeth started dating in 2019. She also moved out of Trent and Amber’s home with her sister, Anna, in 2020. Elizabeth is quite active on Instagram and has over 350,000 followers.

Are Brice Bolden and Elizabeth Johnston still together?

The 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 premiere will likely focus on Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden. The premiere synopsis notes Elizabeth and Brice make plans to move in — but fans suspect they’re no longer together in 2023. Elizabeth seemed to clear her public Instagram profile of any evidence of Brice, leading fans to believe they’re done. But she hasn’t officially made an announcement that her relationship is over.

“Oh my god, are you done with Brice?” a fan questioned on Instagram. “Archived the photos!!”

It looks like Brice and Elizabeth are done for. Perhaps the season premiere will touch on where they stand with each other and what potentially leads to their breakup.

7 Little Johnstons Season 13 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

