‘7 Little Johnstons’ Cast: How Old Are the Johnstons in 2023?

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 is officially here, and fans can’t wait to see what Trent and Amber Johnston (as well as their five kids) are up to in 2023. The family began the series in 2015 and has grown older on camera. So, how old are the Johnstons in 2023? Here’s what to know about the Johnston family members’ ages.

How old are the ‘7 Little Johnstons’ cast members in 2023?

‘7 Little Johnstons’ cast | Walter McBride/GC Images

Trent and Amber Johnston lead the family in the 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 cast. Trent is 47 years old in 2023, while Amber is 44. They both have achondroplasia and met at the Little People of America convention during their teens.

“I saw a gorgeous blonde-haired, blue-eyed, 16-year-old girl,” Trent told The Mirror about meeting Amber as a teenager.

“And I saw a very attractive young man with a funny personality,” Amber noted. “Trent was my first relationship, we soon became best friends and we knew we’d get married.”

Amber and Trent married in 1998 and later had two biological children and adopted three more. All of their kids have achondroplasia.

Their oldest biological son, Jonah Johnston, is 23 years old and will turn 24 in December 2023. The second oldest biological child is Elizabeth Johnston, and she’s 21 turning 22 in December 2023.

Anna Johnston was adopted at 4 years old from Siberia. She turns 23 in May 2023.

Alex Johnston was adopted by Trent and Amber from South Korea at 6 months old. In November 2023, he’ll turn 18.

Emma Johnston was adopted from China at 5 years old. She turns 18 in July 2023.

Trent and Amber Johnston started the series when they were in their 30s

Less than one week until the Johnston family is back for more fun! Don't miss the season premiere of #7LittleJohnstons April 18 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/aDgRMgE9iU — TLC Network (@TLC) April 12, 2023

7 Little Johnstons Season 13 airs in 2023, but the show began in 2015. At the time, Trent and Amber Johnston were just in their 30s. Jonah was 16, Elizabeth was 14, Anna was 15, and Alex and Emma were 13.

Trent spoke to the First Class Fatherhood podcast about starting the show. He explained that his family got their start thanks to interviews with Barbara Walters and Anderson Cooper. After the interviews hit the air, he started getting phone calls from networks and sponsors.

“We had several production companies reach out to us and a few networks reach out to us, and we really never were interested,” Trent shared. “We were not at that point in our lives where we wanted to share our lives and the ins and outs. … Then, we were blessed to land an opportunity with TLC.”

Trent then explained he struck a deal with TLC that fit both his family and the network.

Trent and Amber Johnston considered adopting more children

Fans who watched past seasons of 7 Little Johnstons know Amber and Trent Johnston considered adopting more children. A clip from TLC showed Amber telling Trent that she was notified of a 2-year-old child with achondroplasia in China available for adoption. “I really have the feeling that he should be a Johnston,” she told him. “This child definitely pulls at my heart a little bit.”

While Trent heard Amber’s plea, he told her he didn’t want to still have children in grade school during his retirement years. “The least amount of responsibility we have later in life, the better off we are,” Trent told her.

Ultimately, it seems Amber and Trent didn’t adopt the child. Fans will have to see if adoption remains on the table in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13.

7 Little Johnstons Season 13 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

