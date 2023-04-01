‘Little People, Big World’: Is the Roloff Family Friends With the Cast of ‘7 Little Johnstons’?

Little People, Big World and 7 Little Johnstons are two of the most popular shows on TLC. 7 Little Johnstons stars Trent Johnston, Amber Johnston, Jonah Trent Johnston, Elizabeth Renee Johnston, Anna Marie Johnston, Alex Joseph Johnston, and Emma Lee Johnston. Meanwhile, Little People, Big World currently stars Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff, Zach Roloff, and Zach’s wife Tori Roloff.

Even though the casts of the two shows do not live in the same state, fans of Little People, Big World and 7 Little Johnstons might be curious to know if the cast members are friends with one another.

(L-R) Matt and Amy Roloff and Jonah Johnston, Anna Johnston, Trent Johnston, Emma Johnston, Amber Johnston, Alex Johnston, and Elizabeth Johnston |

Cast members from ‘Little People, Big World’ and ‘7 Little Johnstons’ seem to know each other

Even though the Roloff family and the Johnston family live in different states, it appears that the families have crossed paths before.

In an Instagram post in July 2022, Trent Johnston shared a photo with Matt Roloff from Little People, Big World.

“Check it out! Friends before tv,” he captioned the photo.

A few days later, Matt Roloff shared multiple photos on Instagram including the image with Trent Johnston. In his caption, Matt Roloff revealed that he had traveled to Spokane, Washington for the LPA National Conference and this is where he caught up with one of the stars of 7 Little Johnstons.

“Caryn and I are spending a few days at the 2022 National little people conference in Spokane WA…. lots of highlights seeing Molly and Joel, watching Jackson play soccer with others his age ..hanging out with Chris and Amy… catching up with Trent and Amber and their family …,” Matt Roloff captioned his Instagram post.

While Amy Roloff is not pictured with Trent Johnston, Matt Roloff did post a picture with his ex-wife at the conference.

Does the cast of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ watch ‘Little People, Big World’?

Little People, Big World premiered on TLC in 2006, and it recently completed its 24th season. When the show first premiered, it primarily focused on Matt and Amy’s marriage while they raised their children Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob on the Roloff family farm.

Since then, the show has evolved to focus on Matt Roloff with his partner Caryn Chandler, Amy Roloff with her husband Chris Marek, and Zach Roloff with his wife Tori Roloff and their children.

In 2019, Amber Johnston was interviewed by Good Housekeeping. During the interview, the star of 7 Little Johnstons was asked about Little People, Big World and another popular TLC show, The Little Couple.

“We watch their shows — and not saying that they aren’t great shows — but we want people to relate to us. Not everybody lives on big farm. Not everybody is a doctor,” Amber Johnston said.

Amber Johnston thinks ‘7 Little Johnstons’ is relatable

7 Little Johnstons premiered on TLC in 2015. Speaking with Good Housekeeping, Amber Johnston shared that she thinks 7 Little Johnstons is a relatable reality show for all viewers.

“Being able to show some of our struggles will be relatable to viewers because it’s not just that we’re struggling because we’re 4 feet tall; we’re struggling to raise teenagers or in our marriage,” she said. “They are things that everybody can relate to, no matter what.”

Little People, Big World has not yet been renewed for season 25. Season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons will premiere on TLC in April 2023.