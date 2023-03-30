‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Calls Her Recent Disney Vacation ‘The Ultimate Moms Trip’

Everyone needs a good vacation. In a recent Instagram post, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed she took a trip to Disneyland with a couple of friends. For Roloff, the Disneyland trip was “the ultimate moms” vacation.

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff had fun at Disneyland

On March 16, Roloff posted photos on Instagram. In the photos, Roloff stands smiling in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disneyland with two of her friends, poses with Minnie Mouse, and more.

“A Disney trip for the books!” Roloff captioned the post. “It poured like we were in the PNW but that didn’t stop us from experiencing the magic! We walked close to 30 miles in 3 and a half days and I think I broke even with my calorie intake!”

Roloff also revealed that the trip was a dream vacation for the group of women.

“This was the ultimate moms trip and I was so thankful to share it with @jac_hogan12 and @rudibersani !!! What a treat to get away for a few days to the happiest place on earth… I know… AGAIN! Either you get it, or you don’t! Thank you @disneyland !” Roloff wrote on Instagram.

Why Tori Roloff went to Disneyland

In another Instagram post on March 14, Roloff revealed that the Disneyland trip took some planning to accomplish.

The reality star posted an Instagram Reel with her friends while standing in the rain at Disneyland. In the video, the three women mouth the words “We did it!” and “When the moms trip leaves the group chat!” is written on the screen.

Those with busy lives know how challenging it can be to plan a trip around a friend group’s opposing schedules. Based on Roloff’s post, it seems that the group of friends was ecstatic that their trip was able to come to fruition.

Roloff captioned the video, “So thankful for the time away with these princesses! Ps… getting stuck in the rain in line is a great time to make a reel!”

What ‘Little People, Big World’ fans thought of Tori Roloff’s trip

In the comments on Roloff’s Instagram posts, fans of Little People, Big World had mixed reactions to Roloff’s trip. Some fans showed excitement that Roloff was able to have time away with her friends.

One fan commented on the Instagram Reel, “All moms need a girls trip!”

Another Instagram user commented, “IMO.. Disneyland in the rain is so fun!! Looks like you’re having a magical time!”

However, other fans of Little People, Big World seemed to condemn Roloff for spending time away from her kids and her husband Zach Roloff.

“Why did you go go Disney without your kids? Yuck,” an Instagram user commented.

“Guess Amy took care of your 3 kids due to Zach recovery from his brain surgery!”

“And how are the kids,” one fan commented on Instagram.

While some Little People, Big World fans could not hold back their criticisms toward Roloff, the reality star seemed to take it in stride and did not address any of the negative comments.