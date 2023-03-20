‘LPBW’: The 1 Thing Amy Roloff Would Change About Her Wedding With Chris Marek

Little People, Big World first premiered on TLC in 2006, and Amy Roloff has starred on the show since it first premiered. In 2021, Amy Roloff married Chris Marek, and she frequently shares insight about her relationship with Marek on social media. In an interview with People Magazine, Amy Roloff revealed what she would change about her wedding with Marek.

Amy Roloff | David Livingston/Getty Images

Amy Roloff of ‘Little People, Big World’ would change one thing about her wedding to Chris Marek

Amy Roloff and Marek were married in August 2021, and Amy Roloff divorced LPBW co-star Matt Roloff in 2016. Her wedding to Marek was shown in pictures by People Magazine and film from the wedding was shown on TLC.

In a November 2021 interview with People Magazine, Amy Roloff shared one thing she would want to change about her wedding with Marek.

“Even though we had our family and friends and stuff like that [there], they’re there for us,” she told the magazine. “I don’t need to cater to that. I need to cater, probably, a little bit more to Chris and I.”

What Amy Roloff appreciates about her wedding to Chris Marek

Even though Amy Roloff would want to make the wedding more focused on her relationship if she could go back in time, she still enjoyed the event. Speaking with People Magazine, the reality star shared her favorite memory from her wedding.

“When I walked out of the barn door and saw [my] dad sitting there,” she told People Magazine. “It was a warm afternoon and so he wasn’t sure whether he’d walk me down the full length or halfway [amid his health issues].”

She continued, “I looked at him sitting there, waiting for me to come to him. Then when I met up with him, my eyes went directly to Chris and his handsomeness in that suit. It was like the people [around us] faded away.”

Amy Roloff’s ex-husband did not attend her wedding

When Little People, Big World first premiered, the series focused on Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff raising their children, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. The series followed Matt and Amy’s marriage, their finances, and their time spent running their family farm in Oregon.

Nowadays, the series primarily follows Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s separate lives and their son Zach Roloff and his marriage to his wife Tori Roloff. While Amy Roloff is married to Marek, Matt Roloff is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Since their divorce, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff have remained civil, and at times Marek and Matt Roloff are even seen spending time together on Little People, Big World.

Amy Roloff’s wedding with Marek was held on the famous Roloff family farm. Even though Matt Roloff is the owner of the farm, he was not in attendance at the wedding.

According to People Magazine, Marek shared in “an episode of Little People, Big World that his attendance ‘could be awkward for some people.'”

Season 24 of Little People, Big World concluded in January 2023.