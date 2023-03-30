‘Little People, Big World’: 5 Shows to Watch If You Love the Roloff Family

Little People, Big World has not been renewed for a 25th season on TLC. While fans of the Roloff family wait for news on Little People, Big World, there are other reality shows that might capture fans’ attention. Here is a list of shows fans of Little People, Big World might enjoy.

(L-R) Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

5. ‘Little Chocolatiers’

Little Chocolatiers first joined Little People, Big World on TLC in 2009 with a special pilot episode. Its first and only season consists of 12 episodes.

The reality show stars husband and wife Steve Hatch and Katie Masterson as they run their chocolate shop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While Little Chocolatiers only ran for one season in 2010, it is currently available to stream on discovery+.

4. ‘OutDaughtered’

Outdaughtered premiered on TLC in 2016. The reality show has eight seasons and concluded in 2021. Adam and Danielle Busby star in Outdaughterd along with their six children.

The premise of the show centers around Adam and Danielle being “outnumbered” by their six daughters after Danielle became the first person in the U.S. to give birth to the first set of all-girl quintuplets.

Outdaughtered follows the Busby family as they juggle parenthood with their oldest daughter Blayke Louise and the quintuplets: Parker Kate, Hazel Grace, Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, and Riley Paige.

The TV show is available for purchase on Prime Video and iTunes and it can be streamed through a fuboTV subscription.

3. ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’

Like Outdaughtered, Sweet Home Sextuplets is a reality TV show on TLC that follows a family with multiple children from the same birth.

Sweet Home Sextuplets premiered in 2018 and ran for three seasons. The show follows Eric and Courtney Waldrop as they raise nine children together: their oldest son, a set of twins, and sextuplets.

There are a total of 24 episodes of Sweet Home Sextuplets and the show is available on Prime Video, fuboTV, iTunes, and Google Play.

2. ‘The Little Couple’

The Little Couple premiered on TLC in 2009, just a few years after Little People, Big World premiered in 2006. In The Little Couple, Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are married and both have skeletal dysplasia.

The TV series follows Arnold and Klein as they go through different health and life events, adopt children together, and raise a family.

There are 14 seasons of The Little Couple and it officially went off the air in 2019. It is available to stream on fuboTV and Discovery+, and the show can be purchased on Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.

1. ‘7 Little Johnstons’

7 Little Johnstons covers some of the same topics as Little People, Big World. It premiered on TLC in 2015 and its 12th season aired in 2022. The show follows the Johnston family living with dwarfism.

There are seven members of the famous Johnston family: Trent Johnston, Amber Johnston, Jonah Trent Johnston, Elizabeth Renee Johnston, Anna Marie Johnston, Alex Joseph Johnston, and Emma Lee Johnston.

For fans looking to get into 7 Little Johnstons, season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons will premiere on TLC in April 2023.