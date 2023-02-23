‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff’s Business Dissolved as Series Still Not Renewed

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, but fans want to know what’s happening with Zach and Tori Roloff. Recently, the couple posted about Zach’s emergency surgery for his shunt. Now, it looks like Zach’s business was dissolved after he didn’t file an annual report. Here’s what’s going on as fans wait to hear about the series’ future.

Zach Roloff’s business was reportedly dissolved after he reportedly failed to file an annual report

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC UK via YouTube

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff doesn’t post much about his personal life or business on Instagram. But fans who follow him know he’s heavily involved with soccer. Zach posted a few photos to Instagram to raise awareness about his soccer team heading overseas to play against other little people.

“These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community’s voice in these countries where disability groups aren’t as recognized still as in, say, the United States,” he posted in November 2022. “We still have a ways to go in some areas but you realize how far we are ahead once you go to one of these countries.”

According to The Sun, Zach filed a business license for the Dwarf Futbol Association in Oregon in October 2019 as the registered agent and president. But the company hasn’t been active since December 2021. The Oregon Secretary of State’s website states the court administration dissolved the business after Zach failed to file the annual report in 2022. Zach hasn’t filed a new license since his move to Washington with Tori Roloff and their kids.

How do Zach and Tori Roloff make money?

It’s unclear how much money the Dwarf Futbol Association in Oregon brought to Zach and Tori Roloff. So, how does the couple make money now?

The couple has starred in Little People, Big World for years, receiving a steady paycheck from TLC. Even when Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob Roloff stepped back from the show, Zach continued filming with Amy and Matt Roloff. This likely brought in the bulk of the couple’s income. Aside from this, Tori Roloff was a teacher before she was a reality star, and she told her Instagram followers she intends on heading back into the classroom. She also has partnerships on social media that likely help pay the bills.

Zach and Tori likely have ways of making enough money to support themselves outside of the show, as Tori told her followers that she knows her time with the series is “coming to a close.” Little People, Big World Season 24 focused on the Roloff family drama, and Zach and Tori made it known they didn’t like this.

Is TLC canceling ‘Little People, Big World’?

Is TLC canceling Little People, Big World with Zach and Tori Roloff potentially out for future seasons?

So far, it doesn’t look like the network has made any clear decision. An insider told The Sun that it’s all still up in the air.

“Nobody has made a solid decision on the show yet, and nobody has been offered a contract,” the source explained. “But most of the cast is over it now. The only way it would return is if Matt persuaded them to give it one last season for the money. It’s still a good paycheck.”

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, allegedly doesn’t want to continue filming. The drama in the past season was also too much for her, and she wants to move forward.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” another source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.