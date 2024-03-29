Fired '90 Day Fiancé' cast member Larissa Lima has signed on for 'House of Villains' Season 2, along with Teresa Giudice and Richard Hatch.

A notorious 90 Day Fiancé cast member will go toe-to-toe with some of reality TV’s biggest bad guys in the next season of House of Villains. Larissa Lima will appear in season 2 of E!’s competition series, alongside other backstabbing and conniving reality TV vets including Bravo star Teresa Giudice, Survivor Season 1 winner Richard Hatch, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who is hoping for a shot at redemption after her early elimination in House of Villains Season 1.

Larissa Lima joins E!’s ‘House of Villains’

‘House of Villains’ Season 2 cast member Larissa Lima | NBCUniversal

In House of Villains Season 2, Larissa and the rest of the show’s all-star cast will “scheme, strategize and shade each other” as they fight to take home a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

The competition will be stiff, but Larissa thinks she has what it takes to emerge victorious.

“Who, me? Am I the villain?” she wrote on Instagram after the cast was announced. “Here to stir the pot and keep things hot on #HouseofVillains Season 2, coming this fall.”

Larissa, who is from Brazil, appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 with Colt Johnson. After a whirlwind Mexican romance, the two tied the knot in 2018. Their brief, rocky marriage was featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 4 and 5. They divorced in 2019.

In 2020, Larissa said TLC had fired her after because of her work with an adult website CamSoda.

“I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiancé,’” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC.”

Meet the rest of the ‘House of Villains’ cast

Who will Larissa face off against when House of Villians returns? The 90 Day star will be part of a rogue’s gallery of baddies, including:

Wes Bergmann of The Challenge

Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jessie Godderz of Big Brother

Richard Hatch of Survivor

Victoria Larson of The Bachelor

Kandy Muse of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Camilla Poindexter of Bad Girls Club

Tiffany “New York” Pollard of Flavor of Love

Safaree of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Are viewers ready for the level of chaos Larissa and the rest of the House of Villains cast are about to unleash on their screens? They better be, says returning host Joel McHale.

“This is your fault, America,” he declares in a teaser for the new season, which features the cast referencing some of their most infamous moments, such as Teresa’s iconic RHONJ table flip. For Larissa, that means a nod to her claim that she flushed her wedding ring from Colt down the toilet after their divorce.

“You’re my favorite,” McHale says after watching Larissa toss a ring in a toilet. “And I’m gonna let you win.”

House of Villains Season 2 premieres this fall on E! House of Villains Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.

