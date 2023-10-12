What makes each cast member in 'House of Villains' a villain? Here's what to know about the stars in the new reality TV series.

House of Villains has an all-star reality TV cast, and we’re excited to dive into the new series. Reality TV villains have been around for as long as the television genre has existed, and fans love to hate the scummiest folks who are cast on these shows. Now, these villains have a second chance to shine. So, what makes each House of Villains cast member a true villain? Here’s what crimes they’ve committed in the past.

‘House of Villains’ cast member Jax Taylor from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ brought the drama

It makes sense that the House of Villains cast would include Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules. As one of the original cast members, Jax became known for cheating, lying, and causing severe drama.

Eventually, Jax met Brittany Cartwright, and they could sustain a relationship despite Jax cheating on her with their co-worker. At the time, Brittany told Jax to “rot in hell,” though their breakup didn’t last long. Jax and Brittany tied the knot in 2019. Later on, Jax was fired from Vanderpump Rules for a racism scandal.

Omarosa Manigault Newman from ‘The Apprentice’ was close to Donald Trump

We remember Omarosa Manigault Newman from the first season of Donald Trump’s reality TV show, The Apprentice. Omarosa took the villain role in the show for her aggressive personality, alienating other contestants. Over time, she became close to Donald Trump, though she later released her book, Unhinged, which criticized Trump.

Aside from her time on The Apprentice, she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice and Big Brother.

Tiffany Pollard from ‘Flavor Of Love’ had an infamous spitting confrontation

Tiffany Pollard isn’t looking for love as part of the House of Villains cast. But she got her start when she searched for love with Flavor Flav. While Tiffany — better known as New York in the show — didn’t sustain a relationship with Flav, she became infamous for her fight with Pumkin. Pumkin and New York verbally fought before Pumkin spit in New York’s face. Chaos ensued.

New York went on to have her own TV series, I Love New York, where she attempted to find love. The show had two seasons.

Corinne Olympios from ‘The Bachelor’ had a ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal

Corinne Olympios was known for her outrageous behavior in Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. She had the famous line, “My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum,” after all. Her behavior consistently bothered the other contestants and made for fantastic TV.

But, the biggest scandal involving the contestant happened in Bachelor in Paradise. In 2017, it was alleged that Corinne was too drunk to consent to sex with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. Once the investigation began, everyone from the season went home, and the show nearly faced permanent cancelation.

Tanisha Thomas from the ‘Bad Girls Club’ had a viral moment

Tanisha Thomas made reality TV history with her viral moment in Bad Girls Club Season 2. The House of Villains cast member woke up the entire Bad Girls house by banging pots and pans together. The “Ain’t Got No Sleep” meme was born from this play, and Tanisha solidified herself as a reality TV villain for life.

Jonny Fairplay from ‘Survivor’ faked his grandmother’s death

The loved one’s visit was a notorious staple in Survivor, and Jonny Fairplay hoped to use the emotional episode to his advantage. The contestant had his friend, “Thunder Dan,” come to the island and tell him that his grandmother had died. This caused the other Survivor contestants to get emotional on Jonny’s behalf, keeping him in the game longer.

Unfortunately, Jonny concocted this scheme before making it onto the show. His grandmother was very much alive and “sitting home watching Jerry Springer right now,” according to him.

Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee from ‘Love Is Blind’ made scathing comments

Shake Chatterjee didn’t earn himself many fans with his Love Is Blind appearance. He got engaged to Deepti Vempati despite telling his co-stars that he felt no physical attraction to Deepti. At one point, he even said that being with Deepti was like being with a relative. Deepti later called off the engagement after hearing about Shake’s comments.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ took the money and ran

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio won MTV’s The Challenge seven times — and he’s made plenty of enemies along the way. His most infamous villain moment happened in The Challenge: Rivals III. He ran the final with Sarah Rice, but a twist in the game meant that only one team member determined how the earnings would be split between them. Johnny told Sarah that he’d divide the winnings evenly if he were the one to choose. However, once the host announced they had won, Johnny took all the money himself.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko from ’90 Day Fiancé’ had expensive demands

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 star Anfisa Arkhipchenko didn’t earn many fans with her temper flares and costly demands. Anfisa appeared to be in a relationship with Jorge Nava for all the wrong reasons, earning her the title of a gold digger. Anfisa rejected the title, but ultimately, it might be hard for past fans to shake their view of her in House of Villains.

Bobby Lytes from ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ got into a physical fight with a friend

Love & Hip Hop: Miami fans likely remember the explosive altercation between Bobby Lytes and his friend, Prince. The two had an intense argument at a strip club that ended in a physical brawl. The rest of the club got involved in the situation, which didn’t end well.

House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!, Bravo, SyFy, and USA.

