‘House of Villains’: What Is the New Reality Show About?

If you’ve ever found yourself cheering for Big Brother’s Dick Donato or Daniel Durston, or tuning in to The Traitors just for the back-stabbing, then E!’s rumored upcoming show might be your cup of tea. House of Villains is a largely unconfirmed project from the network that first brought us Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And, if the rumors are true, it promises to be a dark and twisty good time.

Given that the entire premise is based on putting reality TV’s most hated and most unlikable villains in a house together, this potential new series won’t be for the faint of heart. Here’s what we know about the project, including rumored cast members and what will-be fans are saying about it already.

‘House of Villains’ is rumored to be a ‘Big Brother’-style show, except with reality TV villains

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

E! has yet to confirm anything about the show — or even its existence. However, an IMDb page already exists for it, and several sources, including The Reality Housewives Zone say the show recently began filming. In an Instagram post about it, the Housewives Zone account said the project will likely be set up in a similar format as Big Brother, where house members form alliances and try to be the last person standing.

Much like in The Traitors, House of Villains would include cast members across the reality TV spectrum, from Survivor to the Real Housewives and Bachelor franchises, and also include villains from Vanderpump Rules.

Unconfirmed cast members include Jax Taylor, Johnny Bananas, and Rachel Reilly

This is the craziest thing I’ve ever been apart of in my life but having a lot of fun….. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) February 10, 2023

There has been almost zero official confirmation that House of Villains even exists, shrouding the entire production in scuttlebutt and rumors.

Jax Taylor, who was fired from Pump Rules in 2020, seemingly confirmed his involvement (and the show’s existence) in a Tweet that said, “Sure is…” when he was asked by followers if the whispers about the project were true. That Tweet, shared by Just Jared, has since been deleted, however. In another, much more cryptic one, Taylor admitted that whatever he’s up to these days is the “craziest thing” he’s ever been a part of.

IMDb also lists Johnny Bananas Devenanzio (The Challenge) and Rachel Reilly (The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and The Traitors) as cast members. Others rumored to participate include the OG reality TV villain, Omarosa Manigault Newman (from The Apprentice); Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor; Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom; and Ahishek “Shake” Chatterjee from Love Is Blind.

Fans are excited about the prospect of ‘House of Villains’

House of Villains is a new rumored show that features villains of reality TV, and that include people from #BigBrother and #Survivor https://t.co/CXdGPUDTVn — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) February 10, 2023

In the Housewives Zone post that also said RHONJ’s Danielle Staub is supposedly part of the cast, fans said they were shipping the upcoming series. “She is PERFECT for this show,” one commenter wrote. Others said they “love mess” and couldn’t wait for the drama that is sure to unfold with a premise like this. One fan predicted the diabolical hijinks sure to ensue: “This is so dark sided it’s like cloning the joker 16 times and locking them in a house together.”

Tracy DiMarco, of Jerseylicious fame, commented as well. “Whoa. As a ‘villain’… I am very excited to watch this…finally an exciting show,” she wrote, with laughing emojis. Given that shows like Big Brother thrive on deceit, misdirection, and double-crossing alliances, we have no doubt these villains will serve up some juicy TV.