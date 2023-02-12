Johnny ‘Bananas’, Rachel Reilly, Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Reportedly Joining ‘Villains’ Show Hosted by Anna Delvey

According to known spoiler account PinkRose, several notable reality TV villains are reportedly tapped to film a show based on their archetypes. Allegedly hosted by convict Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, who infamously defrauded banks and rich friends by posing as a wealthy German heiress, the show apparently will air on E! under the current title, House of Villains. The purpose and format of the new series are still unclear. Who are the alleged notorious cast members and how did they receive their villain statuses?

Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

The Chicago-based veterinarian rubbed many viewers the wrong way when he repeatedly discussed how unattractive he found his fianceé, Deepti Vempati, notably comparing her to his aunt.

It's the way Shake's mom and Deepti are on the same page for me pic.twitter.com/lokZrQt2Ax — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 1, 2022

Therefore, she rejected him at the wedding ceremony. Following his time on the reality TV dating show, Shake has doubled down on his offensive remarks and revels in his status as a villain.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko – ’90 Day Fiancé’

The Russian-based model first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, which followed her relationship with Jorge Nava. She initially refused to visit him in the United States after he refused to buy her an expensive purse and justified her only wanting to marry him for his money because of his physical attraction to her.

Anfisa cemented her position on Screenrant and Buzzfeed’s list for one of the biggest villains in the show by keying “idiot” in his car, pushing for a nearly $50,000 wedding dress, and moving on shortly after his arrest. Anfisa and Jorge have since divorced, and her story has continued in spinoff 90 Days Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2.

Bobby Lytes – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

Born Bobby Nico Wade, rapper Bobby Lytes debuted on Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2018 as a leading cast member. The cousin of rapper Trina, his storyline revolved around their attempts to launch him into the music industry.

Trick’s new girlfriend, Nikki Natural, finally gets to meet everybody…But Bobby makes sure to call out the fact that Trick’s STILL married to Joy in front of her ?



Was Bobby keep in’ it ? or being messy? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/fnY2Y0dF7I — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 7, 2020

It also focused on his altercations with castmates Amara La Negra, celebrity stylist Jojo Zarur, ex-friend Prince, Prince’s girlfriend Liz Cifuentes, Trina’s assistant Alvin, former boyfriend, Jeffrey White, and his ex Malik. Although Bobby hasn’t butt heads with anyone recently, his memorable and frequent fights have made him a villain in the reality TV series.

Corinne Olympios – ‘The Bachelor’

In 2017, Miami-based business owner Corinne Olympics appeared on The Bachelor Season 21, vying for Nick Viall’s heart.

She was considered a polarizing contestant due to her penchant for getting naked, including memorably taking her bikini top off during her first date with Nick, frequently napping, such as during rose ceremonies and on her limo ride home, and feuds with other castmates. Her refusal to apologize to her rival Taylor Nolan also helped her case for establishing her as a villain.

Jax Taylor’ Vanderpump Rules’

The Bravo bad boy began working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR, eventually getting featured in the show, Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. At the time, he was dating castmate Stassi Schroeder, who already worked at the establishment, until he admitted to cheating on her during a Las Vegas vacation.

No one:

Not one single person:

Literally no one at all:

Jax Taylor:#PumpRules pic.twitter.com/bNhkh44AM3 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) May 6, 2020

He then hooked up with her best friend, Kristen Doute, before attempting to win Stassi back. The notorious Bravolebrity has cheated on multiple girlfriends and doesn’t seem to care, cementing him as a villain. Following a short-lived spinoff with now-wife Brittany Cartwright, he got fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 due to racism and transphobic comments.

John’ Johnny Bananas’ Devenanzio – ‘The Real World & The Challenge’

After participating in The Real World: Key West in 2006, Johnny “Bananas” joined the spinoff competition series The Challenge in its 13th season, The Duel (2006). Even though he got sent home first, the California native returned for The Inferno 3, where he made the finals.

There's no better way to celebrate National Banana Day ? than with a game of 20 Questions with Mr. Johnny Bananas himself! pic.twitter.com/bsDzKUzTdo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 14, 2020

Johnny continued to return for multiple seasons, finishing in the finals six times and winning five of them, establishing his case as one of the greatest competitors. However, Johnny “Bananas” cemented his status as the show’s biggest villain in Rivals 3 when he won alongside nemesis Sarah Rice and kept the entire $275,000 cash prize for himself.

Jonny Fairplay – ‘Survivor’

Before making his debut on Survivor in 2006’s Panama, Jon Dalton, or Jonny Fairplay, conspired with his friend to appear on the show during a challenge that involved their loved ones where he would tell the player that his grandmother died to gain an advantage in the game using sympathy.

Do you think this was the boldest lie in #Survivor history? pic.twitter.com/TDS8AtiLS2 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 6, 2020

It worked as the rest of the cast believed him, but Jonny admitted to the camera that his grandmother was at home “watching Jerry Springer.” The infamous moment and the viewers’ reactions instantly made Jonny Fairplay an early reality TV villain.

Rachel Reilly – ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’

In 2010, Vegas-based cocktail waitress Rachel Reilly competed on Big Brother 12, where her showmance with Brendon Villegas immediately made them targets. However, she protected them by winning two Head of Household competitions. Rachel bumped heads with several houseguests due to her domineering personality, and she had a memorable run-in with Ragan Fox.

Despite viewers initially not liking Rachel and her frequent crying, she has become a fan-favorite and one of the greatest physical players in the franchise. She most recently appeared on Peacock’s Traitors and butt heads with another big personality, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

Tanisha Thomas – ‘Bad Girls Club’

Tanisha Thomas starred in Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club (2007) Season 2, which has since become one of the most watched in franchise history. After initially bonding with Cordelia Carlisle, the two became enemies and got into several fights. Additionally, much of the season revolved around Tanisha and Jennavecia Russo’s battle to be the HBIC (Head B**** in Charge).

Tanisha from Bad Girls Club is the original. This is circa 2007 pic.twitter.com/BV2AM8FRdI — Kim Webster (@itskimwebster) October 4, 2022

However, she found herself in jail after a bar fight near the end of the season. Remembered for her phrase “pop off” and banging pots to keep her castmates awake, others have since used her tactics for mental warfare, making her one of the original reality TV villains.

Tiffany’ New York’ Pollard – Flavor of Love

Tiffany Pollard received her nickname New York during 2006’s VH1 reality dating show, Flavor of Love. She instantly became a polarizing character due to her treatment of the other women as she only focused on winning “Flav’s” heart.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard? ✅

Vivica A. Fox? ✅

The Entertainer? ✅

Mr. Boston? ✅

Sister Patterson? ✅



Are YOU ready for the EPIC #ILNYReunited special?! ?? Tune-in NEXT MONDAY NOV 23 at 8/7c on @VH1 to get into all of the nostalgia! ? pic.twitter.com/NF8s4cHN33 — VH1 (@VH1) November 17, 2020

Therefore, it led to many meme-able arguments with the other contestants, as she notably bashed their looks and refused to engage with them. Her villainous yet infectious personality landed her a dating show and an unforgettable appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Danielle Staub – ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

The original Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has made her mark as one of the most notorious villains in the Bravo franchise. She’s gotten into physical fights, antagonized several castmates, feuded with their children, and an attempt to confront the women resulted in Teresa Guidice’s infamous table flip.

Danielle Staub in her white Range Rover is the energy I'm trying to bring to 2020 pic.twitter.com/FWNAsrqmL1 — Lara Marie Schoenhals (@LarzMarie) October 31, 2019

The Apprentice star and former communications director Omaraso, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham, and The Hills favorite Heidi Montag are also rumored to join the cast.