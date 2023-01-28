‘The Traitors’: Our Dream Cast for Season 2

Peacock‘s reality competition series, The Traitors, has been all we can talk about since it premiered. The show brought 10 reality television celebrities and 10 civilians to a castle in Scotland, where they played a game full of deceit and murder. Host Alan Cumming chose three of the contestants to be traitors, and it was the other 17 players’ mission to discover their identities. The Traitors is addicting, to say the least, and we need season 2 as soon as possible.

Cirie Fields | Photo by: PEACOCK

Will Peacock renew or cancel ‘The Traitors’?

Unfortunately, Peacock has yet to renew The Traitors for season 2. It’s likely too early for the streaming service to announce whether the series has been renewed or canceled. But we have hope that there is good news on the horizon.

Based on social media reactions and the show’s evident popularity, The Traitors Season 1 has been a success for Peacock. So why wouldn’t it get a season 2?

The series also pulls in international viewers since there are multiple versions of it worldwide. The Traitors began in the Netherlands, and since then, iterations of the reality show have popped up in the United States, Australia, France, Russia, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. So it’s only a matter of time before Peacock greenlights The Traitors Season 2.

20 million people have subscribed to Peacock. That's a lot of people watching The Traitors. — Peacock (@peacock) January 27, 2023

Our dream cast for ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

The cast of The Traitors played a significant role in why the show became a hit. Viewers were drawn in by the roster of celebrities that traveled to Scotland to play the deceitful game. Among the cast was Survivor legend Cirie Fields, Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore, and Below Deck star Kate Chastain.

Of course, there were a handful of entertaining newbies. But we must admit that we were more drawn to the show because we wanted to see some of our favorite stars in another reality series. And we hope that Peacock includes more celebrities in a potential season 2 of The Traitors.

We will follow the same format as season 1 when determining who should be a part of the season 2 cast. So we have limited ourselves to choosing only 10 celebrities from shows such as Big Brother and Survivor.

Our dream cast for The Traitors Season 2 is:

Dr. Will Kirby (Big Brother 2 and Big Brother: All-Stars)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother 6, Big Brother: All-Stars, Big Brother 14, and Big Brother 22)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother 23)

Tamar Braxton (Celebrity Big Brother 2 and Braxton Family Values)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Game Changers, and Survivor: Winners at War)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Winners at War)

Jesse Lopez (Survivor 43)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

Jordan Wiseley (The Challenge)

Leo Temory (The Amazing Race 23, The Amazing Race: All-Stars, The Amazing Race 31, and The Challenge: USA)

Of course, there are so many shows and celebrities to choose from, but we picked some of the most strategic players for the Peacock series.

[Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from The Traitors Season 1.]

Who won ‘The Traitors’ Season 1?

If Peacock does renew The Traitors for season 2, it will be hard to beat season 1.

During the premiere, Alan Cumming chose Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, and Christian de la Torre as traitors. And Cirie never missed a step. As Cody said during his exit interview, she played a perfect game that future traitors should look to for inspiration.

Cirie was able to fool everyone and solidify her spot in the finale. And since she was the only traitor left, she was declared the winner of The Traitors Season 1.

The Traitors is available to stream on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.