‘The Traitors’ Episode 1 Reveals the 3 Traitors — Who Are They?

Murder, deception, and reality television stars — what more could anyone want from a competition series? Peacock’s new show, The Traitors, brings together 10 celebrities and 10 civilians to play a dangerous game. Three of them are traitors who murder in the dead of night, while the other 17 contestants try to figure out their identities. And The Traitors Episode 1 sets the scene and tone for the rest of the series by revealing the traitors.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Traitors Episode 1, “The Game Is Afoot.”]

'The Traitors' cast

Twenty contestants entered the castle in ‘The Traitors’ Episode 1 on Peacock

The cast of The Traitors, including 10 celebrities — Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick — and 10 civilians — Christian de la Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark — arrived at a castle in Scotland in episode 1.

Host Alan Cumming explained the game to the players. He would select three of them as traitors, who would murder one person each night. During the day, the cast would compete in challenges to add money to their prize pot. And in the evenings, they would participate in a round table to decide who to banish from the game.

The goal for the faithful is to find the traitors, while the traitors have to deceive and manipulate their way to the end. And if the traitors are left standing when the dust settles, they’ll win all the money.

Alan welcomed the 20 contestants into the castle, where they settled in and got to know one another. But before they knew it, it was time to select the traitors in episode 1.

Who are the traitors?

The cast gathered at the round table in The Traitors Episode 1. Alan made them put on a blindfold while he walked around the room in the same fashion as Duck, Duck, Goose and tapped the shoulders of the people chosen to be the traitors. So which three lucky people were hand-picked to be the most deceitful contestants in the game?

Alan’s first pick — Cirie — wasn’t surprising at all. As she said during a confessional, this game was made for Cirie. And we couldn’t think of a better person to be a traitor than the Survivor legend herself.

Next, Alan tapped Christian’s should, and he was ecstatic. Going into the game, he desperately wanted to be a traitor, and he got his wish.

Last, but certainly not least, Alan chose Cody as the third traitor. And just like his fellow co-conspirators, the Big Brother 22 winner was excited about his new mission. However, following the ceremony, Rachel picked up on signs that Cody was a traitor in episode 1.

Very excited to announce this new show! #TheTraitorsUS streaming on @peacock January 12th! Get your popcorn ready! Arguably the most binge worthy show of the New Year. pic.twitter.com/q8Bexh4j6P — Cody Calafiore (@Cody_Calafiore) December 8, 2022

The cast competes in their first challenge and the traitors meet in ‘The Traitors’ Episode 1

For the contestants’ first mission in The Traitors Episode 1, they split into two groups. And their goal was to ignite two giant Scottish monsters. The first team to do so within the allotted time would add $20,000 to the prize pot. And if the second team completed the challenge within the assigned time, they would add $10,000.

During the mission, others clocked Reza as too stressed out and frazzled. But in the end, both teams set the beasts on fire, adding $30,000 to the pot.

Later that night, Cirie, Christian, and Cody gathered in the traitor’s secret meeting place — a turret in the castle. Cirie and Cody weren’t too happy to learn that Christian was a traitor because they thought he would give his true identity away.

Cirie, Christian, and Cody then debated about who to murder. They narrowed it down to the Bravo crew — Reza, Brandi, and Kate. But their choice wouldn’t be revealed until episode 2.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are now available to stream on Peacock.

