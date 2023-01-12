‘The Traitors’: Who Is Christian De La Torre? Instagram, Job, and More

Peacock‘s new reality competition series The Traitors brings together 10 celebrities and 10 civilians, including Christian De La Torre, to a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. They will compete in a series of challenges to add cash to the grand prize. The contestants can earn up to $250,000, but they must survive until the finale to win it. And among them are three murderous traitors trying to steal the money.

Christian De La Torre | Photo by: Peacock

Christian De La Torre is one of the 20 cast members in ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock

The Traitors premiere introduces the 20 contestants to audiences as they move into the castle. Once inside, host Alan Cumming chooses three players to be the “traitors,” while the rest are called the “faithful.” But fans will just have to wait to see which cast members become the traitors.

The 10 reality TV stars are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

The 10 civilians are:

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

Fans will learn more about every cast member when The Traitors premieres, but for now, let’s focus on Christian.

What is Christian De La Torre’s job?

Before appearing in The Traitors, Christian served in the Army. He is now an actor living in Los Angeles, CA.

His Peacock bio reads:

“Christian De La Torre is an adventure enthusiast, actor, public speaker, and retired Army veteran. After his time in the military, Christian hit the road documenting his travels from hiking the Italian coast to backcountry camping through the U.S. National Parks. Pursuing the life of an explorer, he spends days off-the-grid in remote locations to enrich his connection and appreciation for nature while sharing his journey through his photography and social media. Christian’s curiosity and ambition to learn make him a natural socialite, earning him deep connections with anyone he meets on his journeys. As an avid rock climber, hiker, runner, actor, and van-lifer, Christian now spends most of the year balancing his acting career and traveling.”

All-in-all, Christian has a lot going for him, and we’re excited to see how strategic and entertaining he can be in The Traitors.

The daggers are coming out! ?️ Make sure to stream #TheTraitorsUS January 12 only on @Peacock! pic.twitter.com/hHa9pPuATk — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) January 4, 2023

Where can fans find ‘The Traitors’ star Christian De La Torre on Instagram?

If fans want to learn more about Christian after watching him in The Traitors, they can follow him on Instagram, where his handle is “@christiandelatorre_.”

On social media, Christian shares photos and videos of him in nature, working out, and from his acting career. Plus, Christian posts a lot about The Traitors.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors debut on Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.