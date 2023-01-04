‘The Amazing Race’: 1 Rule CBS Needs to Change After Season 34

The Amazing Race Season 34 ended in December 2022 on CBS, and the end was more than satisfactory. However, when it comes to comparing it to older seasons, it wasn’t as exciting or entertaining. We understand that producers had to alter the show’s format to abide by coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, but that doesn’t mean the show’s quality has to suffer. Read on for how one rule change could make The Amazing Race more interesting.

Racers shouldn’t be able to switch Detours

CBS doesn’t allow The Amazing Race teams to switch out partners for Roadblocks after one teammate declares they will complete the task. However, the same couldn’t be said for Detours.

As fans know, a Detour is when the contestants have to choose between two challenges. Both partners participate in the task, and they have to complete it before receiving their next clue. But if a team decides that the Detour they have chosen is too difficult, they can change to the other one. So why is switching prohibited in Roadblocks but not in Detours?

If we had a say in The Amazing Race‘s rules, we think that CBS should forbid teams from changing Detours. Watching them complete complicated tasks would be more entertaining, although not fun for the racers. And if the rule is in place for Roadblocks, it should also apply to Detours.

What are some of the other rules fans would change in ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS?

While The Amazing Race Season 34 was airing on CBS, fans jumped on Reddit to share what rule changes they would like to see in future seasons.

“I wish they’d go back to some of the more rugged travel via trains, busses, self-drive to compensate for the way flight booking has evolved (and is not going back),” a Reddit user shared. “I think it could add some unpredictability and get away from the ultra-linear leg design. I’m sure I’m forgetting something, but when was the last time racers had the option between multiple modes of transportation and had to talk to locals to figure out which one would be best, whether there would be traffic, etc.?”

One fan commented, “Eliminate most twists. I’d keep/bring back the yield and have one U-Turn per game. But most of the twists over the years have been lame.”

“Racers should no longer be able to use people’s cell phones directly,” the original poster wrote. “Locals who are asked questions should not be able to use their cell phones. Basically: no more cell phones allowed!! Cars should be manual in nations where that’s the standard. Bring back the money! Racers start the next leg at the time they arrived, like the good ole days. Racers have to buy their maps.”

When will CBS air ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35?

Thanks to The Amazing Race spoilers, we know that CBS has already filmed season 35, but there is no current release date. Production ended in November 2022, so it’s only a matter of time before the network airs season 35.

Fans speculate that season 35 could arrive as early as spring 2023. But some viewers believe that since CBS left the upcoming iteration of The Amazing Race off the spring schedule, it won’t premiere until the fall.

All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on Paramount+.