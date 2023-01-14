‘The Traitors’: Where Was the Peacock Series Filmed?

The latest reality television obsession is The Traitors on Peacock. Who doesn’t love a little bit of murder, backstabbing, and intense challenges? The competition series features 20 contestants, three of whom became traitors in episode 1. And the mission for the other 17 players is to discover who the deceitful are before they steal the cash prize. But where in the world is this all going down?

Meet the cast of ‘The Traitors’

Twenty people entered the game during the premiere of The Traitors on Peacock. Ten are established reality television stars, while the other 10 have never appeared in a reality competition.

The 10 celebrities are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

The 10 civilians are:

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

The contestants in ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock live in a Scottish castle

The U.S. version of The Traitors on Peacock is filmed in the same location as the U.K. series — Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. The castle is not open to the public, but people can book the site for events such as weddings and corporate affairs. It was built in the 19th century, and its grounds span over 100 acres.

During an interview with USA Insider, Brandi Glanville said, “The castle was amazing obviously. It was so visually beautiful; you’re in the middle of these like green fields and everything. Being in this beautiful remote area where you see sheep and peacocks screaming at us constantly. It was just stunning visually.”

Brandi’s co-star Arie Luyendyk Jr. added, “I think that, you know, coming from [the U.S.] and then just going to Scotland in general and just having that picturesque background was really incredible. It really made it a fun experience because you really felt immersed in the game by staying in the castle.”

[Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from The Traitors Episode 1, “The Game Is Afoot.”]

Don't be that person. Nobody likes that person. pic.twitter.com/H7LaDsYb0A — Peacock (@peacock) January 12, 2023

Who are the traitors in the Peacock series?

The 20 contestants moved into Ardross Castle during The Traitors Episode 1. And after getting to know one another a little bit, host Alan Cumming gathered them into the room that contained the round table. There, he picked the three traitors.

All 20 players donned a blindfold while the host slowly walked around the room and tapped the shoulders of the chosen ones. Ultimately, Alan selected Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, and Christian de la Torre as the traitors.

The Traitors is now available to stream on Peacock.