‘The Traitors’: Who Is Brandi Glanville? Instagram, Job, and Age of the ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Peacock‘s newest reality competition series, The Traitors, pits 17 contestants called the “faithful” against three “traitors.” It is the faithful’s mission to discover the identities of the traitors, and the traitors’ goal is to make it to the end to steal the grand prize. And Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives fame is one of the 20 players competing in The Traitors.

Brandi Glanville | Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock via Getty Images

Brandi Glanville is one of the 10 celebrities competing in ‘The Traitors’

The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, brings together 10 established reality TV stars and 10 civilians in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The 10 celebrities are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

The civilians are:

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

Everything you need to know about Brandi Glanville, including her age, job, and ‘Real Housewives’ past

The Traitors star Brandi Glanville is a 50-year-old television personality from Beverly Hills, California. When she was a teenager, she began modeling in Paris, but Brandi’s fame truly started when she appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 2.

Brandi started the series as a friend of the housewives before becoming a main star in season 3. Her reign continued until season 5, and afterward, Brandi only appeared on the show as a guest star in seasons 6, 9, and 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was not Brandi’s only reality TV venture, though. She also starred in Celebrity Apprentice 7, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules, Celebrity Big Brother (season 20 of the UK version and season 1 of the US version), The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and more.

Besides reality television, Brandi has written two books — Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders and Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance. She also hosts a podcast titled Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

Outside of work, Brandi was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010, and they have two sons together.

Is Brandi Glanville on Instagram?

To learn more about Brandi, The Traitors fans can follow her on Instagram (@brandiglanville) and Twitter (@BrandiGlanville). Her caption for both social media accounts reads, “Mother of two, TV Personality, Bestselling Author, Podcast Host and Happy Hour Enthusiast.”

[Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from The Traitors Episode 1, “The Game Is Afoot.”]

Is Brandi Glanville a traitor?

In The Traitors Episode 1, Alan Cumming made the contestants don blindfolds while he walked around the room and picked the traitors. If he tapped them on the shoulder, they were chosen to be the most deceitful players in the game.

Ultimately, Cirie, Cody, and Christian became the traitors, which meant that Brandi was a faithful. But fans will have to continue watching to find out how far Brandi makes it in the show.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are now streaming on Peacock.