'90 Day Fiancé' stars Rob and Sophie's rocky relationship may have come to an end, according to a recent report.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra shared their love story in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, which premiered in 2023.

After Rob and Sophie connected on Instagram, she decided to travel from the U.K. to Los Angeles to get to know him better. Despite some ups and downs – including arguments over her bisexuality and his infidelity – by the end of the season, they decided to get married. They then joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, which is currently airing on TLC. But recently, reports surfaced that Rob and Sophie’s relationship has come to an end.

Rob and Sophie from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ have reportedly split

Rob and Sophie in ’90 Day Fiancé’ | ’90 Day Fiancé’ via YouTube

In June 2023, Rob, 33, and Sophie, 25, said “I do” in a beachfront ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. They then moved to Austin, Texas, to start their married life together.

But the couple’s honeymoon was apparently short-lived. Rob and Sophie have separated after less than a year of marriage, In Touch reported in March 2024.

“They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” a source told the publication. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

Neither Rob nor Sophie has commented on the status of their relationship.

Sophie’s relationship with her friend has been a major issue for Rob

What led to Rob and Sophie’s split? According to the insider, her relationship with her friend Kay was a major issue.

In the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Sophie moved in with Kay after she discovered scandalous videos from another woman on Rob’s phone. But Rob worried that Sophie and Kay were more than just friends. He feared their relationship had turned romantic and that Sophie would get “used to life without him.”

In a recent interview with ET, Sophie denied that she and Kay were romantically involved.

“If I wasn’t bi, I don’t really think it would be a discussion, you know?” she said. “I think that it’s very normal to have close friends. And like, I’m like a ride-or-die friend, so is she. She’s just a friend doing a lot for me. It’s nothing romantic, like, that’s my close friend, and I think that, regardless, you know, my type is different from Kay — even if I was bi, just gonna say, like, you know, it’s different.”

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star has said marriage is ‘difficult’

Sophie also confessed that marriage to Rob was more “difficult” than she expected.

“Yeah, it’s not really what I expected to be honest, because we’ve been talking about marriage before I moved here, you know, for years, like, we was excited for it,” she said. “We thought, once we live together, everything’s gonna be amazing and I guess we just thought issues would stop when we got married, but we just have some things. It’s just been very wonky. I would describe it as a rollercoaster of a year.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

