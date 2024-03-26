Four new couples have joined the cast of '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' for its upcoming fourth season.

A new batch of Americans are finding love abroad. 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise returns to TLC for its fourth season on April 22, with four couples who are navigating romance in Malta, Columbia, Italy, and Brazil. This season’s cast includes a man who’s fathered dozens of children, a guy whose passion for threesomes is causing an issue with his girlfriend, and a woman who expects her man to support her lavish lifestyle.

Luke and Madelein

Luke, 30, met Madelein, 19, while he was on vacation in Colombia. They clicked instantly and spent his entire trip together. After he returned home to Los Angeles, he started making plans to return to Colombia to be with Madelein, whom he calls “the love of my life.” But there’s a problem. Luke, who was previously wealthy, doesn’t have enough money to make the big move. Meanwhile, Madelein is under the impression that he can support her lavish lifestyle, setting the stage for a major conflict over their future together.

Kyle and Anika

Kyle and Anika | TLC

Kyle, 32, is an average guy with an unusual hobby. The Los Angeles accountant has a passion for donating sperm. He’s done it so many times that he now has 71 children with another nine on the way.

Kyle’s interest in helping women become mothers is how he met Anika, 39, who is from Malta. She’s a single mom who wants to have another child. After finding Kyle’s donation information online, they connected. Each felt a spark, and they began dating. Now, Kyle is traveling to Malta to meet Anika for the first time. But if he hopes to get serious with Anika, he’ll need to give up donating sperm, which she compares to a “drug addiction” in a trailer for the new season (via YouTube). But he isn’t willing to do that.

“I love Ani, but I love sperm donation,” Kyle says. “If she can’t accept that, this relationship won’t survive.”

Shawn and Alliya

Alliya and Shawn | TLC

Shawn, 61, is a celebrity hairstylist from New York who fell for Alliya, who is from Brazil, after they met online. At the time, Alliya, who was assigned male at birth, still identified as a man. But while dating Shawn, Alliya, 25, started embracing her feminine side. As Alliya and Shawn’s relationship evolves, will they grow closer together or drift apart?

“You have a persona now that’s being the boss b*tch,” Shawn tells Alliya. “But you can’t be the boss b*tch of me.”

Alex and Adriano

Alex and Adriano | TLC

Alex, 30, crossed paths with the free-spirited Adriano, 33, while traveling. Now, the native Texan is living out her “Italian romance dream” with Adriano. But despite a steamy connection, this couple has some underlying differences that could doom their relationship. Specifically, Adriano loves having threesomes, and he is unwilling to give that up to be with Alex, who is less interested in bringing other people into their bedroom.

“What’s important to you? Me or the threesomes?” Alex asks Adriano in the trailer.

“Both,” he replies.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premieres Monday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.