Are Ana and Matthew continuing to date after '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Season 3? Here's what we know about where the couple stands.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 continues to show couples from all walks of life attempting to make their relationships work, and fans are particularly invested in Ana and Matthew. Ana and Matthew quickly got engaged after meeting online. While they appear to be madly in love, they have numerous obstacles to overcome. Are they still together now?

Are Ana and Matthew from ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ still together?

Ana and Matthew from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 have an interesting love story. The couple first met online when Matthew was broadcasting and Ana joined. While Ana is from Brazil, she and Matthew quickly bonded and got engaged quickly after meeting in person.

So, are Ana and Matthew still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3? It’s difficult to say exactly where the couple stands. But it seems the most likely answer is that they’re no longer together, though they do reportedly still follow each other on social media.

Matthew has a hefty social media presence, though he hasn’t posted much about his relationship with Ana. He frequently posts motivational content on Instagram. On June 11, 2023, Matthew posted a video of himself talking about how life can take people on different paths, and when one door closes, another opens.

“I do believe this — we’re given many paths and opportunities in life,” he said. “And some of those opportunities we flourish in, and some of them we mess up. But if we’re faithful and fight through the failures, other paths and opportunities will present themselves. And that can lead to something beautiful.”

Does his video possibly reference the ending of his and Ana’s engagement? It’s unclear. While he called Ana the “love of his life” during the TLC series, there’s no further evidence on social media to suggest they were able to make their relationship work.

Ana and Matthew got engaged 10 days after meeting in person

Matthew and Ana quickly fell in love after meeting in person, as seen in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3.

“I was broadcasting live and Ana came into the broadcast,” Matthew explained in the show.

“When I first saw Matthew, I saw that he was very kind, and he would be cute with everyone,” Ana said. “And so we just started talking.”

Once Matthew and Ana started messaging privately, they established an “amazing connection.” After four months of online chatter, Matthew went to Brazil to meet Ana in person. They spent a week together at a resort. “By the end of that trip, I knew that she was the one,” Matthew shared.

Unfortunately, Matthew and Ana have faced difficulties in their relationship. They ran into possible issues with Ana’s visa. Matthew grew concerned that Ana might leave him if her Green Card didn’t come through as quickly as they both hoped.

Matthew also worried that he might not be able to keep up with Ana during Brazil’s Carnival. While she was prepared to party the day and night away, Matthew felt he had something to prove.

How many episodes are in ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 is likely ending soon. Episode nine airs on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Previous seasons only had eight to nine episodes, which could mean that episode 9 is the final episode of the season. Fans will have to wait and see if TLC plans on airing a reunion episode.

The synopsis for episode 9 is as follows: “Jessica worries Juan will cheat when he goes back on the cruise. Carlos tells Michelle she was the reason he and VaLentine canceled the wedding. Ana learns the visa will take longer than expected. Everton embarrasses Jordan in front of his family.”

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.