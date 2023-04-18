‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’: Pedro’s Mom Lidia Faces Big Hurdles in Romance With Scott

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back for season 3, and a familiar face has joined the cast. Fans of the 90 Day franchise know 56-year-old Lidia as Pedro Jimemo’s meddling mom. Now, The Family Chantel star’s own romantic life is taking center stage. In the April 17 premiere, Lidia prepared to meet her new man, a 51-year-old bodybuilder named Scott, for the first time. But the two could face some big challenges on their road to happily ever after.

Pedro’s mom Lidia prepares to meet Scott for the first time

Lidia from ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

Lidia wasn’t always supportive of her son Pedro’s international romance with Chantel Everett. (Pedro and Chantel divorced in 2022.) But that hasn’t stopped her from looking abroad for love. After 12 years as a single woman, she thinks she may have found the man of her dreams in Scott, a bodybuilder and respiratory therapist from Florida.

“Scott came into my life, and it was spectacular,” she said.

Scott is equally smitten. After a decade of playing the field, the 51-year-old has fallen for Lidia’s beauty and smarts. Now, he’s getting ready to travel to the Dominican Republic to meet her for the first time in person.

While Lidia can’t wait to meet Scott face-to-face, she’s also apprehensive. If he breaks her heart, she confesses, she’s not sure she’ll be able to get over it.

Lidia’s daughter Nicole could stand in the way of her mom’s relationship

Meet Scott, the new man in Lidia's life! ? After talking for a year online, they're ready to meet IRL. See how it plays out on the season premiere of #90DayFiance: Love in Paradise, TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/RtJofToYIF — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 17, 2023

Scott and Lidia share a strong mutual attraction. But there are a few things standing in the way of a serious relationship. One of them is her daughter Nicole.

Lidia actually connected with Scott through Nicole’s ex-boyfriend Alejandro.

“Scott and Alejandro met at the gym,” Lidia explained in the first episode 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3. “He thought Scott and I would make a good couple.”

Lidia never liked Alejandro and didn’t necessarily trust him to play matchmaker. But Nicole urged her to take a chance on Scott. However, that doesn’t mean she’s going to silently stand by if she doesn’t like the way he treats her mom.

“My mom was very protective with me in my relationship with Alejandro,” she said. “But now she is dating and she is going to know the feeling, because I am the mother now.”

Nicole is especially worried that Scott will be similar to her father, who was unfaithful and not honest when he and Lidia were together.

“I need to know a lot about Scott because I don’t want another liar in her life,” she said. “I need to protect her.”

The ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ couple also faces a language barrier

Nicole is clearly prepared to step in if she feels Scott is taking advantage of her mother. But could her protectiveness end up standing in the way of Lidia’s happiness? In a teaser for the rest of the season, Nicole calls Scott “miserable” and “pathetic,” causing him to lash out in return.

Another potential issue for Scott and Lidia? They have a serious language barrier. That causes tension once he arrives in the Dominican Republic, especially when Nicole has to act as a translator. And things get even more complicated for the pair when an old flame of Scott’s resurfaces

Will Scott and Lidia’s long-distance flirtation lead to lasting romance? Find out when 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

