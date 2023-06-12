Everton and Jordan have a tumultuous relationship in '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Season 3. Are they still together after the show? Here's what we know.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 couple Everton and Jordan have had a tumultuous — and long — relationship. From lies to cheating to creating secret fetish content, they certainly have their flaws, though they fell hard and fast for each other. So, are the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple still together? Here’s what to know.

Are Everton and Jordan still together after ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3?

Jordan and Everton met 12 years prior to 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3. Jordan called Dallas, Texas, home before meeting Everton while with a wedding group on a boat in Grand Cayman. At the time she met Everton, he was the captain of the boat she chartered. After the wedding ceremony concluded, Jordan headed back to the U.S. — but she maintained her relationship with the Jamaican local. She returned to Jamaica ASAP to resume her relationship with Everton, and they dated on and off for 12 years.

So, are Everton and Jordan still together post-90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3? It doesn’t appear so. While Jordan and Everton were on and off for 12 years, they have plenty of issues. They individually explored other relationships during that time period and experienced issues over money and jealousy. While their split hasn’t been totally confirmed by either party, Jordan’s Instagram gives no indication that she’s still seeing Everton.

On June 10, Jordan posted a few selfies to Instagram, saying, “Don’t be eye candy. Be soul food.” The hashtags she used for the photo were telling. She utilized hashtags like, “#griefwork, #healingjourneys, #healyoursoul, #healyourmind, #healyourlife, and #jordanandeverton.”

Despite this post that alludes that Jordan might be grieving the loss of her relationship with Everton, another post just a few days prior shows she’s in Jamaica. Her post about Jamaica didn’t show Everton, but showing she’s in his home island country might be enough of a clue that they are still in contact, though they may still not date exclusively.

A potential cheating scandal rocked the couple’s relationship

Jordan and Everton have a long history together, as seen in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3. And fans have seen some serious fights between the couple, especially when it comes to cheating and seeing other people.

One clip from the series shows Jordan confronting Everton about a phone call she received. “I got a voicemail from a woman that claimed that she had been dating Everton during the COVID lockdown when I wasn’t able to travel to go see him,” Jordan stated in a clip from the show.

Jordan then played the voicemail for Everton after he insisted on hearing it himself. The voice of the woman from the voicemail called Everton a “dog” for his sexual behaviors. “Don’t you feel pathetic?” the woman’s voice continued. “Any American woman who’s hunting for a man in the islands is nothing but pathetic.”

Everton then called the woman “crazy” for what she said, but he didn’t deny his wrongdoings. “I feel really bad about this, but s*** happens,” he told the cameras. “And this one girl was just a fling, you know? I was lonely and it’s over now.”

Jordan further hammered in how “disappointed” and “disrespected” she felt. And this is far from the first time she feels embarrassed by Everton. The plot synopsis for episode 9 airing on Monday, June 12, 2023, notes, “Everton embarrasses Jordan in front of his family.”

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

