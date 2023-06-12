Are Jessica and Juan still going strong after '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Season 3? Here's what to know about their relationship.

TLC fans know Jessica and Juan from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3. The couple met while Jessica was vacationing on a cruise ship, and they fell hard and fast for each other. So, did Jessica and Juan last? Here’s what to know about the couple’s relationship.

Are Jessica and Juan still together after ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 star Jessica fell hard and fast for Juan when she first saw him on a cruise ship. Jessica’s from Wyoming and loved to get out of her home state as much as possible. She spotted Juan, the Colombia native whom she called “the most beautiful man” she’d ever seen, while aboard a cruise ship. Once they exchanged numbers, the rest is history. Jessica traveled to visit Juan in his home country once a month, and Juan willingly decided to take on a stepfather role to Jessica’s two kids.

So, are Juan and Jessica still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3? It appears they are. Both Jessica and Juan are active on social media, and they continue to share their lives with their new baby. Jessica gave birth to her and Juan’s child in May 2023. This marks Jessica’s third child and Juan’s first.

On June 10, 2023, Jessica posted a video to Instagram showing a highlight reel of her first trip to Colombia. The reel centers on her first time visiting Juan in his home country. With this in mind, it’s clear Jessica and Juan are still going strong.

“Back when I booked a 12-hour flight to fly to South America by myself to see my boyfriend after nine months of FaceTiming,” she wrote in the Instagram video, along with a kissing emoji.

On June 11, 2023, Juan posted photos of Jessica to his Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Missing this so much,” and “Love you forever.” This makes it very clear that he and Jessica are as happy as can be.

The couple shared photos of their baby in May and June 2023

Jessica and Juan are ecstatic to become parents together. The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 couple posted photos and videos of their baby to Instagram.

“So happy to share that our baby boy David Vincent Daza Londoño is here!” Juan captioned a post on May 26, 2023. “I love being your father so much and can’t wait for our family to all be together soon.”

On June 4, 2023, Jessica posted a photo of the baby watching her phone with Juan on the other end via FaceTime. “When Daddy is halfway across the world so you have to FaceTime him every day until you can be together,” the text within the video reads.

Telling Jessica’s other two children about her pregnancy with Juan was no easy task. Jessica and Juan revealed the pregnancy to Jessica’s two kids using T-shirts that announced they’re about to be big brothers. Unfortunately, the reveal didn’t go as planned. Instead of the kids expressing excitement about the change, one of Jessica’s sons started crying into his mother’s belly once the announcement was made.

It’s unclear what Jessica’s children think of Juan and the baby now. Hopefully, the kids are happy with having a little brother. And there’s no doubt that Juan takes his responsibility as a stepfather seriously.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

