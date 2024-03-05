Citra and Sam from '90 Day Fiancé' are expecting their first child in June 2024.

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing! Sam Wilson and Citra Herani, who appeared in season 10 of the TLC reality series, are expecting their first child. The couple announced the happy news during part 1 of the season 10 tell-all, which aired Sunday, March 3.

Citra and Sam share big news at the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 reunion

Sam and Citra sat down with host Shaun Robinson and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé cast to unpack all the drama from season 10. But first, they had a big update to share.

“Well, as you know, I’m a horny freak, as I’ve shown,” Sam replied when Robinson asked how married life was treating them. “And we’re actually expecting right now. She’s pregnant.”

Citra was about 12 weeks along when the tell-all was filmed. The couple’s baby is due in June 2024, they shared on TikTok.

Though Sam was fully expecting to have a baby boy, he couldn’t be more thrilled that Citra is pregnant with a girl.

“I’ve always thought about having a boy and was convinced we were pregnant with a son, only to be delighted by the news of our daughter! I’m so ready to be a girl-dad,” Sam told Entertainment Tonight.

The ‘90 Day couple faced challenges on their way to the altar

Sam and Citra made their 90 Day debut in season 10. The pair connected online, with Citra eventually moving from her home in Indonesia to be with Sam in Missouri. But the couple faced some challenges as they prepared for the wedding.

One of their biggest issues was their differing faiths. Citra, who is Muslim, wanted her husband to convert before they wed. Despite some concerns from his family, Sam formally converted to Islam shortly before they tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate wedding at a farmhouse in Missouri.

Sam’s legal troubles were another hurdle. Before filming began, he’d been arrested on drug charges and was offered a diversion program to avoid jail time. (Sam was caught with Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, that was not in a prescription bottle.) But he missed an important deadline to apply, which meant there was a chance he could end up behind bars. However, he apparently got everything sorted out and was granted a diversion in December 2023, In Touch reported.

Now, Sam and Citra are ready to start their lives together as a married couple – and parents.

“Getting married means being together by each other’s sides — finally! Not doing long distance anymore makes us so happy,” Citra told People when discussing her feelings about being married. “We are truly one now.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 reunion airs Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

