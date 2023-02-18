‘90 Day Fiancé’: Shaeeda and Bilal Open Up About Miscarriage — ‘It Was Not Meant To Be at This Time’

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Shaeeda Sween moved from Trinidad and Tobago to be with Bilal Hazziez in Kansas City, Missouri, with the dream of starting their own family. After an emotional journey in deciding when to have children, the couple finally agreed to start trying for a baby. Sadly, Shaeeda revealed that she and Bilal suffered a miscarriage. The 90 Day Fiancé couple opened up about the heartbreaking loss in their Instagram statement.

Shaeeda and Bilal, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Shaeeda and Bilal reveal heartbreaking miscarriage

On Feb. 3, Shaeeda posted an Instagram video showing off her outfit. In the comments, fans looked closely to see if Shaeeda and Bilal were expecting. “I was looking haaaaard for a bump.” Shaeeda’s reply to her follower reveals that she suffered a pregnancy loss. “I lost the bump,” Shaeeda replied with a broken heart emoji.

On Feb. 17, Shaeeda and Bilal posted an official statement about their pregnancy loss on Instagram. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage. We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time,” the 90 Day Fiancé couple wrote.

The couple expressed gratitude for the “family, friends, loved ones and fans” who supported them. While we are still grieving and processing this loss, we know that as we plan and as [God] plans, [God] is the best of planners.”

The husband and wife said that the loss brought them closer together. “On the bright side, we’re thankful to [God] that we can get pregnant,” Bilal and Shaeeda wrote.

Shaeeda and Bilal’s fertility journey

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, one of their biggest disagreements, Bilal and Shaeeda, revolved around having children. Bilal, a 43-year-old father of two, wasn’t even sure he wanted more kids, but for 38-year-old Shaeeda, being a mom is a dream she’s had since she was a child. Despite his hesitation, he promised they would have children, but not immediately.

Shaeeda was concerned about Bilal keeping his promise, so she put a clause in their pre-nuptial agreement about them starting to try to have a baby before she was 40.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Bilal and Shaeeda went to a fertility doctor to ensure no unexpected complications. Fortunately, the tests came back clear, and they were ready to start their baby journey, except Bilal still didn’t feel prepared for the responsibility of another baby.

At the Happily Ever After? tell-all, the couple revealed it was Shaeeda who started having doubts about having children with Bilal. She was concerned about having a baby with Bilal’s lack of trust. Shaeeda confided in her castmate, Yara Zaya, about Bilal not trusting her enough to share his finances with her. Bilal agreed to trust Shaeeda more with the finances, which eased Shaeeda’s mind.

Shaeeda and Bilal’s baby journey

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, Bilal shocked everyone with a romantic proposal to Shaeeda. After revealing the reasons behind wanting to wait to have a baby with Bilal, he got down on one knee in front of all of their cast members and asked Shaeeda an important question for their future — “Will you have my baby?”

Bilal held up a baby onesie with the words, “If you think I’m cute, you should see my mommy,” and asked to “go half on a baby” with him. Bilal’s romantic gesture melted Shaeeda’s heart, and she immediately agreed. And with “New York” written on the bottom of the baby onesie, the 90 Day Fiancé couple wasted no time and started trying to conceive while there in New York City.

90 Day Fiancé fans witnessed Shaeeda’s heartache because of how desperately she wants a child, which makes the pregnancy loss even more heartbreaking. Our condolences to Shaeeda and Bilal during this difficult time.