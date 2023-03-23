‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jen Boecher Addresses the Eye Condition That Causes Her To Look ‘High All the Time’

Jen Boecher has received a lot of attention after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 alongside her fiancé, Rishi Singh. The 46-year-old American reveals she has a medical condition that affects her eyes after fans accuse her of being “high all the time.”

Jen Boecher, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Jen Boecher reveals she has a medical condition

On March 16, Jen posted a video clip to her Instagram discussing the good and bad feedback she’s gotten from 90 Day Fiancé fans. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star said there have been “tons of memes” about her online.” I’m just laughing at them because I find them really funny,” Jen said.

Jen said a lot of the memes are about her eyes. “People are like, ‘Oh, she’s high all the time,'” Jen said. “I’m not high all of the time. I have a medical condition with my eyes. Not going to get into that right now,” she explained.

The 90 Day Fiancé star said that despite the memes about her appearance, she believes the positive comments outweigh the negative ones. Jen concluded the video by thanking her followers for “all of the love.”

What eye condition does Jen Boecher have?

Under the same Instagram post, one of Jen’s followers asked her the name of the condition. “Ptosis – you can google it,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star replied.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

According to the American Academy of Opthamalology, ptosis is “when the eyelid droops over the eye.” While the severity of the droop can vary, depending on the person, the condition can “limit or completely block normal vision.”

Some people are born with ptosis, but some can develop the condition in adulthood through eye injury or aging. While Jen didn’t disclose how long she’s had ptosis, she said she would open up more about it soon.

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Tim Malcolm also has ptosis

Another 90 Day Fiancé star with this condition is Tim Malcom, who first appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He had opened up about his diagnosis with ptosis after 90 Day Fiancé fans had also accused him of being on drugs.

Tim Malcolm, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Tim can relate to Jen’s current situation as a 90 Day Fiancé cast member with the same medical condition. He commented on Jen’s Instagram post, “Twins,” along with heart emojis. She replied to Tim’s comment, “[Love] you- so much, respect.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 viewers are eager to see if Jen and Rishi will be able to get married. The couple is already facing many issues, including cultural differences, trust issues, and visa issues.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.