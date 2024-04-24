Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have been growing their family quietly since the end of their reality TV career. A wedding guest list confirms they welcomed their third child, though.

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, have opted for a quiet life following Josh Duggar’s arrest and the cancelation of the Duggar family reality TV series Counting On. While the couple has no current social media presence, Duggar family followers remain interested in the goings-on in their lives. Josiah and Lauren have mostly flown under the radar, but a recent wedding guest list seemingly confirms the existence of their third child and that child’s name.

The name of Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s third child has been revealed

While Josiah and Lauren have completely shied away from public life since the cancelation of Counting On, occasional news about the duo continues to trickle out. In December 2022, their second child’s name was leaked after James Duggar uploaded a Christmas video to his YouTube channel. The video pans across the Duggar family living space to show viewers the family’s gift organization system. One pile was labeled for Josiah, Lauren, Bella, and Daisy. It was the first time baby number #2’s gender and name were revealed. Lauren and Josiah have never confirmed the baby’s name. The video has since been delisted.

Months later, Lauren surfaced at a Duggar family event, looking visibly pregnant. While the duo did not confirm a third pregnancy, it was all but assumed. They moved into a new home around the same time that better accommodated a presumably growing family. Now, the name of the duo’s third child has surfaced.

Duggar family followers recently spied Josiah and Lauren RSVPing to a family wedding. The guest list included the couple’s children. Under their names, Lauren and Josiah also RSVPed for Bella Duggar, the couple’s first child, Daisy Duggar, the couple’s second unconfirmed daughter, and Ezra Duggar, their presumed third child. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the list.

While Lauren and Josiah Duggar are unlikely to confirm the existence of Ezra and any future children publicly, family followers were quick to note that the name follows the theme the duo said they planned to use when they were still in the public eye.

The name of Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s fourth child was leaked to the public, too

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are not the only Duggar couple who have decided to live a more private life. They aren’t the only couple to make that decision and still have information about their kids leaked to the public because of other family members. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, also decided to abandon social media and live a private life following Josh Duggar’s arrest and conviction.

While still appearing on Counting On, Joseph and Kendra welcomed three children together. Rumors strongly suggest their family continues to grow. It is unclear just how many kids the duo has now, but at least a fourth child is confirmed. In June 2022, Kendra’s grandmother died. In a public obituary, Kendra, Joseph, and their children are listed as family. Their children were listed as Garrett Duggar, Addison Duggar, Brooklyn Duggar, and Justus Duggar. Justus is the first child the couple did not publicly announce. Rumors suggest they have welcomed a fifth baby since then.