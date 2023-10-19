The Duggar family continues to expand despite scandal after scandal rocking the supersized clan. With new babies come new names, and while several Duggar family members have opted to follow name themes, others seem to be picking names they simply like. We couldn’t help but notice that a few Duggar babies born around Josh Duggar’s infamous trial were given oddly ironic names.

Anna Duggar named her most recent child after the extramarital affair site her husband used to find sexual partners

Anna Duggar announced her seventh pregnancy just a week before Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. She gave birth just weeks before Josh stood trial and was ultimately convicted of those charges.

Josh and Anna Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Image

Josh’s arrest was shocking, but so was the name Josh and Anna picked for their seventh child. The couple named their fourth daughter, Madyson Lily Duggar. The name fits with their “M” theme and would have been perfectly fine if Josh hadn’t been outed as a serial cheater who used Ashley Madison to try to find sexual partners. There were so many other M names the couple could have gone with. It hardly seems like Anna had forgotten Josh’s cheating scandal by the time she gave birth to baby #7.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife named their first child Truett

In May 2022, Jedidiah Duggar became a first-time father. He and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, named their first son Truett Oliver. While the name Truett means “river bend,” Duggar family followers couldn’t help but notice that the word “true” is front and center in the name.

Josh Duggar spent years lying to his family and the public about his behavior. Despite a plethora of failed appeals, he still refuses to admit wrongdoing in his child pornography case. Sure, the couple likely picked the name because of its deep ties to the Baptist child, but it still feels a bit ironic. It seems an interesting choice to use the name Truett so close to the events of the trial.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar named their unannounced son Justus

Joseph and Kendra Duggar opted not to speak out after Josh Duggar’s child pornography arrest. The duo ran from the spotlight entirely. They didn’t announce Kendra’s fourth pregnancy or the birth of their baby. Still, Reddit users searched public announcements and found evidence of the birth. They learned Joseph and Kendra welcomed their fourth child in June 2022, just six months after Josh was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography and one month after he was sentenced to over a decade in prison.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar with baby | TLC/YouTube

It doesn’t feel like a coincidence that the couple named their fourth baby and second son Justus. The name is biblical in origin and means “just.” It sort of follows Joseph and Kendra’s name theme. The couple have given all four of their children names with repeating letters. While their first three children, Garrett, Addison, and Brooklyn, have repeating letters next to each other, Justus simply contains two of the same letters. Could it be a coincidence? Sure, but it doesn’t feel like it. Of all the names the Duggar family has yet to use, Justus feels like an intentional message.