‘Accused’ Episode 10: ‘Esme’s Story’ Cast and Why They Look Familiar

Another new episode of Accused airs tonight on Fox. Accused Episode 10, “Esme’s Story,” was directed by Michael Offer and written by Chip Johannessen. According to the synopsis, the eye-opening episode will follow a young woman who survives a white nationalist’s attempt to stop a peaceful protest by driving his car into the crowd. When he walks away unscathed, the protestor takes matters into her own hands. Here are all the cast members of Accused Episode 10 and where you’ve seen them before.

‘Accused’ Episode 10 cast member Abigail Breslin as Esme | Steve Wilkie/Fox

Abigail Breslin as Esme

Abigail Breslin takes on the lead role in Accused Episode 10 as Esme. As TV Insider notes, Esme “ran away from a world of parochial racism” to find love with a woman named Aaliyah in the city. When a white nationalist kills one of Esme and Aaliyah’s friends during a peaceful protest, Esme becomes a vigilante. Accused fans already know how that usually goes.

Breslin has been famous since childhood. Viewers might recognize her from movies like Signs, Little Miss Sunshine (for which she was Oscar-nominated), Definitely, Maybe, Raising Helen, My Sister’s Keeper, and many more. As she grew older, Breslin starred in Zombieland, Fear, Inc., Final Girl, and the series Scream Queens.

Aisha Dee as Aaliyah

Aisha Dee also stars in “Esme’s Story” as Aaliyah. She’s driven to get revenge after her friend’s death, but will Aaliyah cause Esme to do something they’ll regret? A preview clip shared by ComingSoon (via Yahoo) shows Esme talking to Aaliyah about “trolling the internet as a white supremacist.” Aaliyah explained that she was tired of people doing nothing about what happened at the protest.

Dee got her start in the series The Saddle Club in 2008. Later, she starred in Chasing Life and Sweet/Vicious, as well as The Bold Type on Freeform. Dee also starred in the movies Sissy and Look Both Ways.

Blaine Kern as Ancel

Blaine Kern III joins the cast of Accused Episode 10 as Ancel, who appears to be a member of a white supremacist group. Kern is most known for his roles as John Wallace in The Underground Railroad and Luke in Feeling Randy.

Kyle Schmid as Shaggy

Another new #AccusedOnFOX brings new talent to the table.



"Esme's Story" is on deck. pic.twitter.com/A1eOPAt9mu — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) March 24, 2023

Finally, Kyle Schmid stars as Shaggy, the leader of the group that Esme infiltrates to get revenge. He previously starred in Six as Alex Caulder, Copper as Robert Morehouse, and Being Human as Henry Durham. Schmid also starred in the film A History of Violence.

Other cast members in ‘Accused’ Episode 10

In addition to the main stars of Accused Episode 10, “Esme’s Story” features a few other cast members. Here are the episode’s other guests.

Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside, Blues Brothers 2000) as Maya

Darrin Baker (My Spy) as Judge Morse

Josh Cruddas (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Polar) as Bragg

Kristin Fairlie (Little Bear, The Virgin Suicides) as Lucy

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.