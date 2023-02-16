Actor Rupert Grint Is ‘Protective’ of Ron Weasley and Is Open to Playing Him Again

It has been a decade since the Harry Potter movies ended, and all of the young actors from the films have moved on. Rupert Grint has multiple show and film credits under his belt. Looking back, he once admitted to having seen only one Harry Potter movie.

Grint wants to detach himself from the early role but still looks back at it fondly. He cares about his character. Fans may be happy to hear that he has the desire to play Ron again.

Rupert Grint’s life after ‘Harry Potter’

Rupert Grint attends a screening of “Knock at the Cabin” I Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Harry Potter quickly became a successful franchise and starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Grint. They all spent a decade playing their characters, and Grint was the loyal Ron Weasley. Grint was only 11 years old when he landed the role. Fans got to see both the character and actor grow up on-screen. When the series started to end, Grint worried his career would be over.

Harry Potter was a large part of Grint’s life, but he was able to find work outside the wizarding world. In 2010, he landed a role in a black comedy titled Wild Target. A couple of years later, Grint starred in the World War II film Into the White. He also branched into television.

Grint played the main role in the British black comedy series Sick Note. The show lasted for 14 episodes. Afterward, Grint was an inspector in a miniseries called The ABC Murders.

Rupert Grint is ready to play Ron again

On the internet, fans of Harry Potter have speculated about a possible reboot. No one knows if it will happen anytime soon, but a few original stars have voiced their thoughts. Radcliffe once said he does not mind returning and is not the only one who would.

Grint sat down for an interview with This Morning, and one host brought up the topic. Apparently, Grint has stated previously that he is open to revisiting the wizarding world. He can see what Ron has been up to since the last film.

“I think if the timing was right and everyone was kind of coming back, I would definitely revisit it. It’s a character that’s important to me. I kind of grew up with him. We kind of became the same person, so I feel quite protective of him as well,” Grint explained.

The actor’s newest project is a horror film

Currently, Grint stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s newest film Knock at the Cabin. The film is about a family of three staying at a cabin. The vacation halts when four intruders break in and keep them as hostages. The strangers explain that one of the protagonists must sacrifice themselves to save humanity. Grint plays one of the intruders named Redmond.

This film is not the only time he has worked with the director, as he starred in all four seasons of Shyamalan’s Servant now streaming on Apple TV+.