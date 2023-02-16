Adam Driver Once Admitted to Crying While Watching This Robert Redford Film, a Legal Drama, and an Animated Feature

Adam Driver has been in films that have made audiences cry, including Marriage Story. Ironically, his character in the Noah Baumbach film, Charlie, admits to crying at movies. It’s funny to think of the Girls actor watching movies and crying himself in real life. But it happens! Discover which three movies Driver has admitted to crying over.

Robert Redford’s ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ make Adam Driver cry

“Basically the entire cast of Ordinary People is so brilliant,” Driver told W Magazine in 2015. According to the actor, Judd Hirsch’s acting is so “unsentimental.” In the film, alienated teenager Conrad Jarrett (Timothy Hutton) attempts to die by suicide, but returns home after a stay in a psychiatric hospital. There, he tries to reconnect with his mother (Mary Tyler Moore) and his emotionally wounded father (Donald Sutherland) with the help of his psychiatrist, Dr. Berger (Judd Hirsch).

But that’s not the only film that has made Driver cry. “That and Kramer vs. Kramer. I’ll just eat cereal and watch it and cry alone … loud. Whenever he comes in like, ‘No Mommy didn’t leave for you, she left for me,’ I’m like, ‘I know! I can’t process this!'”

He attributes being a child of divorce as part of the reason he’s so drawn to the movie. Kramer vs. Kramer touches directly on divorce, showing the impact Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep’s separation has on their young son.

The Kylo Ren actor’s parents divorced when he was 7 years old

Driver is the son of Joe Driver and Nancy Wright (née Needham), who divorced when he was seven years old. After moving from San Diego to Mishawaka, Indiana, Driver’s mother reconnected with her high school boyfriend, Rodney G. Wright, a Baptist minister who helped raise Driver as his own.

Adam Driver also admitted to crying while watching ‘The Lego Movie’

“I saw The Lego Movie and I cried at that,” Driver told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival. “It probably was the movie or just the altitude.” The 2014 family comedy starring Will Arnett, Chris Pratt, and Will Ferrell came out two years before Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker’s son, was born. The actors have kept their son out of the spotlight, but the press first learned of his existence when he was two years old in 2018.

Crying Adam Driver has become a meme

We may never get to see the real Driver crying, but his portrayal of Charlie Barber lives on in the form of a meme. The emotionally charged scene from Marriage Story wherein Charlie tells Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), “Every day I wake up and hope you’re dead,” has become the subject of internet fodder.

As Driver explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, he wasn’t “pushing” for emotion in that scene. “It either happens or it doesn’t,” Driver said. “You can’t anticipate it, or nothing will happen. But there’s a lot of things, in that instance that are supporting you. The script is so good and it’s well written.”