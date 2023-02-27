‘American Idol’: What Is Phil Stacey Doing Now? His Daughter Is Going to Hollywood

Phil Stacey had the ultimate full-circle moment on Sunday night’s episode of American Idol. Back in 2006, he auditioned for the show just hours after his wife delivered their second daughter, McKayla. Now, 16 years later, McKayla is starting her own journey on Idol. Revisit Phil’s time on American Idol Season 6 below and find out what he’s doing today. Plus, watch McKayla’s audition from season 21 episode 2, which included a special surprise from another Idol alumnus.

McKayla Stacey hugs her father, Phil Stacey, after getting into Hollywood on ‘American Idol’ | Eric McCandless/ABC

Phil Stacey auditioned for ‘American Idol’ in 2006

Phil Stacey auditioned in front of original American Idol judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell during season 6. He shared in his pre-audition interview that his wife, Kendra, had just given birth to their second child and he missed it. However, Phil knew he still had to complete his audition.

He sang “My Girl” by The Temptations, and the judges were torn over his performance — they even started arguing over it. But with yesses from Randy and Paula, Phil earned a golden ticket to Hollywood. He ran out of his audition to go meet his baby girl.

Phil ultimately became a fan-favorite on American Idol and made it to the Top 6 before he was eliminated in 2007. Jordin Sparks went on to win season 6, with Blake Lewis as her runner-up.

What is Phil Stacey doing today?

Who remembers Phil Stacey from our Top 6 in Season 6 of #AmericanIdol ? pic.twitter.com/tsubm4UFN5 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 27, 2023

After American Idol, Phil signed a recording contract with Lyric Street Records. He released his debut single, “If You Didn’t Love Me,” in 2008, and it peaked at No. 28 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs U.S. chart. His self-titled debut album also peaked at No. 8 on the Top Country Albums chart that year.

In 2009, Phil moved to Christian record label Reunion Records and released his second album, Into the Light. It included singles like “Inside Out” and “Old Glory.” The album reached No. 27 on the Top Christian Albums chart. Two years later, Phil formed the Conquer Entertainment label with Market America and released a third album called Faith.

Originally from Ohio, Phil now lives in Andover, Kansas, with his wife and two daughters, Chloe and McKayla. His latest single was “Let It Be Me” in 2021, according to his website. He also released a book called Made to Worship, which details his American Idol journey and how he turned to faith.

Phil Stacey’s daughter auditioned for ‘American Idol’ in a full-circle moment

Phil returned to American Idol with McKayla to watch her audition in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. He reunited with host Ryan Seacrest and received a surprise video call from Paula Abdul, who said she was rooting for McKayla. The 16-year-old auditioned with Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to Be Mine,” with her dad accompanying her on piano.

Lionel encouraged McKayla to “think” when she sings and not “break character.” However, he and Katy loved her voice. They decided to give her a chance to improve in Hollywood.

Fans can see more of McKayla Stacey — and maybe her dad — in Hollywood on American Idol Season 21. New episodes air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check out the release schedule for more details.